Ayade commends Army for professionalism, security consciousness

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has commended the Nigerian Army for its contributions to in maintaining law and order in the state, noting their display of security consciousness in the conduct of their duties. Ayade said the state government was happy with the relationship existing between it and the Army, saying that the present peace in the state is attributed to the positive contributions of the Army.

The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Dr. Alfred Mboto, spoke as the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army commenced “Exercise Still Water 2,” aimed at checkmating activities of criminal elements in its area of operation. He said: “From the gallantry you have displayed here, there is no doubt that Exercise Still Water II will be successful.

I have been directed to inform you that the state will support the army to conduct a successful exercise. “I pray that throughout the duration of the exercise, it would be hitch-free, violent free and professionalism brought to bear.

From the demonstration here, I hope that what the exercise is targeted to achieve would be achieved.’’ Earlier, the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Everest Okoro, said that the exercise would comprise land and riverine operations in real time, noting that “real-time operations would be used to counter security threats ranging from kidnapping, armed banditry, arms smuggling and proliferation, militancy and cultism.

“Exercise Still Water II will heighten the tempo of operations and ensure no respite for criminals, while at the same time ensuring law abiding citizens enjoy the freedom to go about their legitimate activities,” he assured. Okoro also explained to the community stakeholders present at the occasion that the troops would conduct “roadblocks, mobile patrols, riverine patrols, cordon and search, crowd dispersal, VIP protection, guarding of key points and vulnerable points, escort duties, imposition of curfew, rescue operations and raids to contain and deny criminals freedom of actions.”

 

