News

Ayade: C’River NASS caucus warns Fani-Kayode

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

Members of the National Assembly have warned a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode against dabbling into Cross River State politics, saying he should mind his business in his home state.
The warning came against the backdrop of a claim by the former Presidential spokesperson to President Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign Committee that he would dump the party alongside several other party men if the structures of the party were taken away from Governor Ben Ayade.
Fani-Kayode in his twitter handle had cautioned the NWC of taking away the party structure from Governor Ayade, saying that a sitting governor could not be undermined or humiliated in his own state.
He said: “No matter how powerful the PDP might be, any attempt to undermine Ayade will spark off a crisis that will split the party and the consequences will not be limited to Cross River State,” Fani-Kayode had said.
Meanwhile, the governor and members of the National Assembly, who are from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been at loggerheads over the ward and chapter congresses of the party, but with the attempt to reconcile those burning issues leading to the postponement of the state congress billed for Saturday, August 8, 2020.
However, members of the state’s PDP caucus at the National Assembly had faulted the claim by the former Minister and advised him against meddling into the affairs of the state chapter. The members, in a statement issued by Senators Gershom Bassey, Sandy Onor, Essien Ayi, Eta Mbora, Daniel Asuquo, Chris Agibe and Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe respectively, wondered why Fani-Kayode should not concentrate his efforts in ensuring that the party wins election in his own state instead of dissipating energy on the inter

“The National Assembly members from Cross River State are astonished that Fani-Kayode can get so ballistic on a matter he knows nothing about. He throws tantrums at the people that have sustained the party, while he is on sabbatical.
“We thought he was going to ask Governor Ayade certain salient questions before dabbling into the Cross River State matter. Did he ask Ayade if he could win Cross River State for PDP without the NASS members?

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu kicks against Obaseki’s N750m monthly security vote

Posted on Author  Cajetan Mmuta, BENIN

…decries N5m per month police subvention The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, kicked against the huge N750million collected by the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as monthly security vote yet a […]
News

Insecurity: Army reorganises operations

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

  T he Nigerian Army has begun a “major reorganization” of its operational strategies, in a bid to deal with the worsening security challenges in the country, especially in the North, where suspected terrorists, bandits as well as kidnappers, have continued to wage a bloodletting campaign against the state.   Chief of Army Staff (COAS), […]
News

Suspected cult member leads police to site of 3 buried victims

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A suspected cult leader terrorising the residents of B-Dere Community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, has led officers from the state police command to the site where they buried three of their kidnapped victims. The suspected cult leader, Barididum Danaa aka “kill and bury” and his accomplice, Prophet Nkpe, all members of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: