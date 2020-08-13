Ayade: C’River NASS caucus warns Fani-Kayode

Members of the National Assembly have warned a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode against dabbling into Cross River State politics, saying he should mind his business in his home state.

The warning came against the backdrop of a claim by the former Presidential spokesperson to President Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign Committee that he would dump the party alongside several other party men if the structures of the party were taken away from Governor Ben Ayade.

Fani-Kayode in his twitter handle had cautioned the NWC of taking away the party structure from Governor Ayade, saying that a sitting governor could not be undermined or humiliated in his own state.

He said: “No matter how powerful the PDP might be, any attempt to undermine Ayade will spark off a crisis that will split the party and the consequences will not be limited to Cross River State,” Fani-Kayode had said.

Meanwhile, the governor and members of the National Assembly, who are from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been at loggerheads over the ward and chapter congresses of the party, but with the attempt to reconcile those burning issues leading to the postponement of the state congress billed for Saturday, August 8, 2020.

However, members of the state’s PDP caucus at the National Assembly had faulted the claim by the former Minister and advised him against meddling into the affairs of the state chapter. The members, in a statement issued by Senators Gershom Bassey, Sandy Onor, Essien Ayi, Eta Mbora, Daniel Asuquo, Chris Agibe and Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe respectively, wondered why Fani-Kayode should not concentrate his efforts in ensuring that the party wins election in his own state instead of dissipating energy on the inter

“The National Assembly members from Cross River State are astonished that Fani-Kayode can get so ballistic on a matter he knows nothing about. He throws tantrums at the people that have sustained the party, while he is on sabbatical.

“We thought he was going to ask Governor Ayade certain salient questions before dabbling into the Cross River State matter. Did he ask Ayade if he could win Cross River State for PDP without the NASS members?

