Ayade demands resignations from aides, suspends IRS chairman

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has demanded for voluntary resignation from all commissioners, heads of department and agencies, who he said are floppy in handling government businesses, adding that he would no longer tolerate indolence in his administration.

In a press release yesterday by the governor’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Secretary, Mr. Christian Ita, Governor Ayade warned that his commitment to “finishing strong” was sacrosanct, noting that any public officer who attempted to derail the commitment would be shown the way out. Parts of the release said: “Governor Ben Ayade wishes to restate his commitment to finishing strong by accomplishing all the set out goals of his administration.

“To this end, His Excellency will no longer tolerate any slack from Commissioners, Heads of Departments, Agencies and Parastatals. “Consequently, His Excellency is by this announcement requesting voluntary resignations from Commissioners, Heads of Department, Agencies and Parastatals, who manifestly lack the capacity or will to deliver on their mandates.

“His Excellency believes that it is dignifying to resign honourably and quietly than to be relieved of one’s appointment.” This was as the governor also suspended two of his aides for reasons yet unknown. The two suspended aides of the governor were the Chairman of the state Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Akpanke Ogar and Miss Ursula Agbor, one of his Special Assistants on Media. When our correspondent enquired from Ita about the nature of their offences, he said: “I don’t know. The person who hires has the right to fire. He just told me to make the announcement and I don’t need to ask him why?”

