Ayade didn’t give me N2bn to make him gov –Imoke

Former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke has broken his silence on the allegation that he sold the governorship seat to Ben Ayade in 2015 after collecting N2 billion from the later.

Imoke, who addressed stakeholders and members on Sunday night at the Transcorp Hotel, Calabar, was visibly angry at the allegation which has been on since 2015, saying it was an insult for anybody to level such an accusation against him.

“I have watched this government even accuse me of collecting money. They said I collected money to put a governor in place. Can you imagine? What an insult? Did they have money for the election?

But they said they gave me N2 billion. “And then people believe them that I, Liyel Imoke, son of S. A. Imoke sold Cross River State? How can? You can see it all now; if I sold the state, would I be here in your midst? Will I be able to talk? They want to damage my name and reputation for doing them a favour!”

Imoke said. The former governor said he took responsibility and risk to make Ayade governor but was surprised at the turn of events, urging his supporters to be calm as the state has never been an APC state.

“At no point in time did we have a party that was run by one man or one family. We had leaders at every point in time but they never acted alone.

Ayade has failed; the next governor will not be food for the table governor but will have character,” Imoke, who is the leader of PDP in the state thundered. Earlier, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of PDP in the state, Barr Efiok Cobham had hinted that PDP will go to court to reclaim its secretariat.

According to him, if the courts were in session, the party would have sought a restraining order to frustrate the takeover but promised that everything would be done to retake the

