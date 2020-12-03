Ayade fulfils promise, employs 20000, begins salary payment

Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade has made good his promise to employ 20000 young Cross Riverians with each of the 18 local government councils engaging 1000 workers while the state civil service takes in 2000 new workers.

Recall that governor Ayade had in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSARS conflagration promised to engage 20000 young persons in the state “in order to create posterity, reduce social tension and keep restive youths at bay.”

“I have made an offer of job opportunities to 20000 young people with immediate effect…to reduce youth restiveness and allow young people to realize their full potential,” the governor had further said.

In keeping to the promise, the 20000 have already started receiving salaries beginning from last month.

While the newly employed workers in the Northern Senatorial zone of the state have received their November salaries having completed the documentation process, others in the Central and Southern Senatorial zones are expected to receive theirs next week after completion of their documentation.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mrs. Stella Odey described the development as a manifestation of the governor’s humane nature.

“Ayade’s promise of 20000 job opportunities for Cross River youth has just been fulfilled with beneficiaries from the Northern senatorial district celebrating their alerts, while their counterparts from Central and South await theirs by next week due to ongoing documentation excercise.

“This is a clear testimony of Professor Ben Ayade’s humane and compassionate nature of wanting to put smiles on peoples faces in spite of the poor revenue from the Federation Account,” she said.

