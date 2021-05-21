News

Ayade has always been an APC member –Ruling party

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday called on the governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the party, stating that this is the best time. The party also said that the Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade had always been an APC by his progressive approach to governance.

The party commended Ayade for leaving the PDP, it described as a “deadparty.” The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe in a statement issued Abuja said: “We commend the patriotic disposition and judgement that shaped Governor Ayade’s decision to join forces with President Muhammadu Buhari to build a better Nigeria as a member of the APC.

“The APC is advising the other governors who are stranded in the sinking wreckage of the PDP to exercise the best option of abandoning that vessel. “The APC is also urging members of the PDP in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly who are still hanging on to the sinking party to leave it for good and join the APC, which has been repositioned by the excellent leadership qualities of His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, the National Chairman of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“The APC notes with satisfaction that Governor Ayade has always been an APC man at heart given the humane and progressive manner in which he managed the affairs of Cross River State. The people of Cross River State will now enjoy more developmental initiatives based on the APC values of delivering dividends of democracy designed to improve the wellbeing of the people. “The APC observed that the total lack of internal democracy, which turned the PDP into a one-man show, has caused frustration and alienated PDP governors and legislators who are hardly consulted in the way the party is administered. “The lack of democracy was exhibited by the PDP, which hurled invectives on Governor Ayade for dumping the party which has totally lost focus and purpose. “As leader of the APC in Cross River State, we call on all our supporters, members and leaders to rally around, support and work with Governor Ayade to rebuild, reposition and strengthen the Party in Cross River State and by extension the South South and the country at large.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Atiku: Population of Nigeria’s unemployed youth more than 30 African countries

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said the population of Nigeria’s unemployed youth is more than the total population of about 30 other African counties. Atiku, who spoke at the launch of Abubakar Kawu Baraje Foundation, noted that according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 13.9 million youths are unemployed. “Instructively, our youth population is […]
News

Rivers: Workers suspend strike after labour, govt sign truce

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

  The planned protest and strike by the organised labour in Rivers State yesterday did not go ahead following a truce brokered between the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the state government.   The workers in the state, who had threatened to embark on strike, are demanding payment of their outstanding salary […]
News

Buhari, Sanwo-Olu mourn ex-Oyo gov

Posted on Author Temitope Ogunbanke and Lawrence Olaoye

State’s flag to fly at half-Mast       President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Oyo State over the passing of a former governor, Abiola Ajimobi, whose contributions to the development of the state, and nation, will always be remembered. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica