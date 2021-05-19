Ayade inaugurates c’ttee to end land disputes in 4 communities

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, yesterday inaugurated the Peace, Reconciliation and Rehabilitation Committee to resolve the age-long land disputes between Ebom-Ebiaghara and Ediba-Usumutong communities in Abi Local Government Area of the state. Former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba is to head the five-member committee, whose main responsibility is to reconcile the four mutually unfriendly communities in the state.

While inaugurating the Committee at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Calabar, the state capital, Governor Ayade frowned over what he described as massive destruction and loss of lives in the four communities arising from the lingering land disputes.

He, therefore, charged the committee to come up with recommendations that would “seek ways and means to bring lasting peace and hope to the people of the four communities. The governor, who said he personally selected members of the committee based on their track record and expressed confidence in their ability to deliver, added: “Your choice as Chairman is based on your antecedents as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria; you have reached the pinnacle of your profession, the profession of dispensing justice and fairness.

