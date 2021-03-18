News

Ayade inspects vegetable oil processing factory in Bekwarra

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has expressed delight over the progress of work at the groundnut oil processing factory at Nyanya in Bekwarra Local Government Area. The 12,000-litre per hour groundnut oil processing mill is part of Governor Ayade administration’s one industry per local government policy. Speaking shortly after inspection of ongoing work at the factory, the governor gave the reason for the siting of the mill at the area, pointing out that this local government is known to be the largest producer of groundnuts and indeed the best quality in Nigeria.

“Many people from the North call me and ask me to send Bekwarra groundnut, and so I started wondering what was so special about Bekwarra groundnut,” Ayade stressed. In fulfillment of his promise of citing an industry in Bekwarra, the governor said: “So, as part of my administration’s industrialisation policy of one industry to a local government, we take advantage of the raw material in Bekwarra. So, being the largest producer of groundnut in the entire of Nigeria, I decided to set up a vegetable oil plant here.”

On the factory’s installed capacity, the governor hinted that the vegetable oil plant is projected to mill 12,000 litres per hour on completion, producing natural vegetable oil from groundnut. Thus, we have a system where the groundnut comes fresh from the farm, goes through a drying and deshelling process and further down to a granulation and frying from where it goes through a pressing session to a refinery and finally it goes through the bottling line.”

