Ayade is working against my swearing-in, by Senator-elect

Hon. Agba Agom Jarigbe represents Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and was recently declared the senator-elect for Cross River North Senatorial zone. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he speaks on the intrigues in the delay in his swearing in by Senate President Ahmed Lawan

The Supreme Court recently ruled in your favour that you are the duly elected senator for the Cross River North Senatorial seat. Why have you not been sworn in?

The Supreme Court delivered that judgment February 25, 2021 and it took us about two weeks to get a copy of the judgment signed by the Justice that read the lead judgement.

We have communicated that judgement to the National Assembly through our lawyers but it took some time for the file to reach the table of the Senate President. The file only got to the table of the Senate President penultimate Wednesday.

There are a few people down the administrative line in the National Assembly who decided to sit on the file and ensure that it did not get to the Senate President.

But we moved in with some members of the House and spoke with the Clerk to the National Assembly and sought to know what was wrong and my opponent, Stephen Odey who was ousted by the judgement of the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court is still attending plenary- that is illegal.

I have a Certificate of Return, which has been issued to me a long time ago based on the Appeal Court, which actually invalidated his Certificate of Return and that has been transmitted to the National Assembly.

He is still attending plenary and we thought with the Supreme Court judgement this issue would have been resolved and put to rest. Unfortunately, someone down the line sat on my file. But the CNA took it upon himself to go and investigate. The Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly has given his advice and the director of legal service has also submitted his legal advice.

The CNA advised the Senate President to swear me in and the file is before the Senate President now. And I know that the Senate President will conform to the judgement of the Supreme Court. Since the Certificate of Return has been issued to me by INEC, it means INEC has implemented the judgement of the Appeal and Supreme Courts.

Therefore, with the Certificate of Return, I am supposed to be sworn in as the senatorelect for Cross River North. I know that the Senate President is very experienced; the leadership of the National Assembly is also on top of its game and I have been a parliamentarian, so I know how it works here. But my opponent is new to the system here and he thinks things can be manipulated at this level. I am not surprised because as a rookie, he thinks things could be done the same way it is done in Cross River State where impunity reigns.

Therefore, coming with that mentality here, he continues attending plenary even when he is no longer a senator. This is an aberration and I want the leadership of the Senate led by the Senate President Ahmed Lawan to critically look at this. Whether I am not sworn in immediately because of certain bureaucratic protocols that have to be followed, the man who is attending plenary illegally,

Stephen Odey should be stopped from desecrating the parliament know and trust that the leadership of the Senate will do the needful.

Your opponent has argued that the judgement of the Supreme Court did not expressly ask him to vacate the Senate but it only dwelt on the list of delegates at the primaries. Can you give us a direct answer as to whether the judgement sacked him from the Senate?

You are mixing up issues. There were two Supreme Court judgements. One had to do with the issue of the delegate list and the party structure – that is the PDP structure in the state, which was delivered on January 6, 2021, and confirmed the delegate list that was used in conducting the primaries where I emerged as the candidate; and this was the primaries monitored by INEC.

The reports are there for everybody to see.

That is a different matter altogether. The issue he is talking about is not known to law when he says he was not asked to vacate the seat. If he was not the candidate of the party, how did he emerge as a senator? Can you put something on nothing and expect it to stand?

We had a litany of pre-election issues. I had a judgement from a trial court and he had a judgement from another trial court. INEC decided to take his judgement because it operates on the principle of latest in time judgement. But that contradicts the position of equity because in law when there are equal equities, the first in time prevails.

I had my own judgement on November 4, and he had his on December 3, but may be due to administrative convenience, INEC decided to take the latest in time. Be that as it may, that judgement was appealed against and the appellate court upheld the consequential orders granted in my favour at the trial court and specifically stated that I should be accorded all the privileges and rights due to the authentic candidate of the party. INEC obeyed and issued me a Certificate of Return the very next day.

Stephen Odey appealed that judgement to the Supreme Court and from the notice of appeal, the address of service did not carry my name or address.

And my lawyer said being in originating summons, the respondent is supposed to be served personally. We came up with a motion to throw out the appeal based on that fundamental defect, which goes to the root of the case.

Of course, a plethora of cases have been decided in this direction- there is the case of Emeka Ihedioha v Rochas Okorocha and several other cases.

The Supreme Court said you do not have any case before us because the notice of appeal is an originating process and if it is defective, your appeal is incompetent. It threw out the case. So, the subsisting judgement is that of the Appeal Court, which prompted INEC to issue me with certificate of return.

So, his explanation of the law is neither here nor there. Even a layman understands this judgement. All this prevarication is based on nothing; they are trying to hold onto straws.

Are you considering going back to the Supreme Court to file for contempt of court against your opponent?

I cannot start talking about contempt now. As I earlier told you, the file only got to the table of the Senate President penultimate Wednesday and there was no plenary penultimate Thursday because of COVID-19 issues.

So, I cannot be talking about contempt here. This is a respected institution and I don’t see the leadership of the senate disobeying a court judgement. We are not interpreting the law; we are legislators. We make laws and the judiciary interprets and the executive implements.

The judiciary has interpreted the law and the senate President and leaders of the Senate will obey the judgement of the court. I know there is anxiety and people are bragging about town. I learnt the governor of Cross River State said he has moved into Abuja to stop my inauguration but this will not work.

The National Assembly is not an extension of Cross River State; it is an institution and no amount of money from any state can influence the institution of National Assembly.

There are insinuations that Governor Ben Ayade, being a former senator is using his contacts in the National Assembly to frustrate you. Have you contacted the Senate President since this judgement was given?

I don’t need to have any contact with the Senate President. He is the leader of the National Assembly and I am a parliamentarian and I know him very well. I have followed his history in the parliament. I know that he respects the rule of law.

So I don’t need to go and see him. The governor could be running here and there with his boy that he wants to make a senator, but that is not my problem. I think as parliamentarians, the leadership of the Senate will respect the rule of law without fear or favour.

Have you received any threat since you started having problem with your opponent over the senatorial bye-election?

There have been several threats and they have done a lot to subdue me. One of my supporters was killed during the primary elections in the house of a serving commissioner in the state.

The matter is being investigated by the police. One or two persons were also shot and one of them is taking medical treatment. The animalistic tendency being displayed is… unparalleled. It is very brutish in a democracy to see that in an intra-party activity, people are killed because you want to hold onto power.

But let me tell you, all this is happening because the governor wants to come back to the Senate in 2023. Hence he has assumed the position of God. That is why you are seeing the desperation by the governor.

You said some staff of National Assembly sat on your file and prevented it from getting to the Senate President. Don’t you think such staff should be punished to serve as a deterrent?

There is a bureaucratic process especially when it comes to administration. So, when we drew the attention of the CNA and the DCNA to it, they swung into action and it has been resolved and the file is with the Senate President now. The people down the line who were trying to put a clog in the wheel of progress will be properly handled by the CNA.

With what you are experiencing now, don’t you think there is need to amend some provisions of the Electoral Act to forestall this sit-tight tendency whenever someone is sacked from the parliament by the court?

It is not possible to sit tight when you are sacked. One should not attend plenary when he is sacked by the highest court in the land. If you attend plenary when you are not a senator, it amounts to impunity because the laws are very straight and trite on this issue.

