Ayade laments as illegal weapons, ammunition destroyed in Calabar

Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has lamented that the conflicts in Libya and that of Ambazonia in Cameroun have Calabar fuelled crime and criminality in the state, disclosing the determination of his government to stem the situation.

The governor made this known in Calabar during the flag off of the arms destruction exercise in the state.

The programme was organised by the European Union/ECOWAS, LITE Africa alongside the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM).

According to the governor: “With the collapse of Gadaffi’s regime, young men and women with him in Libya started migrating downwards from North Africa.

“As this persisted, the choice or option of the use of weapons to secure a means of livelihood became imperative to them.

“Different religions/ethnic colorations of these young men who became radicalized and militarized took different forms, names from Boko Haram to bandits to kidnappers and so, social habits and people changed psychologically.”

He commended the state security outfit, ‘Operation AKPAKWU’ for its drive to secure the state and expressed optimism that with the recovery and destruction of the arms, the people of the state can now sleep in peace.

In his remarks, Joel Bisina of LITE-AFRICA on behalf of the ECOWAS-EU said the the proliferation of arms have had a devastating effect in Nigeria and the West Africa region.

