Metro & Crime

Ayade laments as illegal weapons, ammunition destroyed in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar Comment(0)

Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has lamented that the conflicts in Libya and that of Ambazonia in Cameroun have Calabar fuelled crime and criminality in the state, disclosing the determination of his government to stem the situation.

The governor made this known in Calabar during the flag off of the arms destruction exercise in the state.
The programme was organised by the European Union/ECOWAS, LITE Africa alongside the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM).
According to the governor: “With the collapse of Gadaffi’s regime, young men and women with him in Libya started migrating downwards from North Africa.
“As this persisted, the choice or option of the use of weapons to secure a means of livelihood became imperative to them.
“Different religions/ethnic colorations of these young men who became radicalized and militarized took different forms, names from Boko Haram to bandits to kidnappers and so, social habits and people changed psychologically.”
He commended the state security outfit, ‘Operation AKPAKWU’ for its drive to secure the state and expressed optimism that with the recovery and destruction of the arms, the people of the state can now sleep in peace.
In his remarks, Joel Bisina of LITE-AFRICA on behalf of the ECOWAS-EU said the the proliferation of arms have had a devastating effect in Nigeria and the West Africa region.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

New Telegraph sets the pace at media awards

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka

Chijioke Iremeka   Journalists working with the New Telegraph Newspapers have been called upon to maintain the company’s tradition of winning big at different national and international awards.   The Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief (MD/EIC), Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, owners of New Telegraph titles, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, made this appeal while congratulating some of the company’s […]
Metro & Crime

Man who raped 7-year-old girl says he did it only twice

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Okpoko based trader, near Onitsha, Anambra State, simply identified as Ejike, last Saturday in his shop, raped a seven year old girl, (names withheld) who was sent on an errand by her mother. Father of the girl, Mr Uka Kalu Agwu, said that, “on the fateful day being Saturday, at about 9pm, my daughter […]
Metro & Crime

Gridlock as trailer rams into billboard, car catches fire on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Wednesday morning began on a sour note for motorists plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as they spent several hours in gridlock as a truck, ladden with granite, rammed into a giant billboard at the Berger Bus Stop end of the expressway inwards Lagos, halting vehicular movement. As if that was not bad enough, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica