News

Ayade laments proliferation of arms, ammunition in C’Rivers

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR Comment(0)

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has lamented that the conflicts in Libya and that of Ambazonia in Cameroon have fueled crime and criminality in the state, reiterating the determination of his administration to stem the situation.

 

The governor disclosed this in Calabar, the state capital, during the flag-off of the arms destruction exercise in the state.

 

The programme was organised by the European Union/ECOWAS, LITE Africa alongside the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light  Weapons (PRESCOM).

 

The governor, who said that with the collapse of Muamar Gadaffi’s regime, young men and women in Libya started migrating downwards from North Africa, noted: “As this persisted, the choice or option of the use of weapons to secure a means of livelihood became imperative to them.”

 

He added: “Different religions/ethnic colouration of these young men, who became radicalised and militarised took different forms, from Boko Haram to bandits, kidnappers, among others, with social habit and people changed psychologically.

 

“This became accelerated with increased levels of poverty and a lot of them migrated to the riverine areas, with Cross River State becoming a prime target and this became accelerated with the Ambazonia conflict. The 33 illegal routes into the state became a veritable source for the harvest of arms.”

 

He commended the state security outfit, Operation AKPAKWU for its drive to secure the state, even as the governor expressed optimism that with the recovery and destruction of the arms, the people of the state can now sleep in peace.

 

In his remarks on behalf of the ECOWAS-EU, Joel Bisina of LITE-AFRICA said that the proliferation of arms had devastating effects in the country and the entire West Africa Sub-region. He said the programme was aimed at addressing the peace and security challenges of West Africa.

 

“One cannot underestimate the dangers of illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons, as well as the negative impacts they have on the peace and stability of our community. In Nigeria, the commercial transaction in small arms and light weapons has been on the increase since the end of the civil war.

 

” L I T E – A f r i c a , PRESCOM with the support of EU/ECOWAS is working to strengthen efforts at preventing proliferation and trafficking of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria,” Ayade said.

 

About 260 arms and 5510 ammunition were recovered and scheduled to be destroyed as part of the programme.

 

The Nigerian component of ECOWAS-EU under the current pilot phase focuses on seven states of Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara in the North-West region, while the South-South has Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

 

As part of the programme, about 150 repentant militants from the state will benefit from the Alternative Livelihood Project of the Programme.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Fintiri imposes 24-hour curfew in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA

The Adamawa State government yesterday said it has imposed a dawn to dusk curfew on the state to curtail the looting of warehouses that commenced in some locations in the state capital.   Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who made the declaration at a statewide broadcast said: “I have declared and imposed an indefinite dawn to […]
News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 58,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 213 official COVID-19 cases reported by Nigerian authorities on Friday took the total number of infections in the nation to 58,062. This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night. For more than five weeks, Nigeria has been reporting daily cases below 300, a fact that suggests […]
News

COVID-19 relief: Again, Ghana offers citizens free electricity

Posted on Author Reporter

  The government of Ghana has offered free electricity units to lifeline customers for three months. Lifeline customers are those who consume less electricity compared to some consumers who use multiple phases. In a statement on Tuesday, Kwame Agyeman-Budu, Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited, said the gesture is part of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica