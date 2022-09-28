Ayade laying foundation for future of Cross River – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, has applauded Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State for laying the foundation of industrialisation for the future of the state. The minister, who is in the state for the 2022 World Tourism Day, gave the commendation after visiting a couple of industries built by the governor in Calabar. Some of the industries visited by the minister included the noodles factory, chicken processing factory, Calapharm and the garment factory. Speaking on the importance of these industries, the minister described them as the “future for Cross River State.

“I must commend Governor Ben Ayade for planting the seed for industrialization. The engine room of any economy in the world are the small and medium scale industries that will generate employment and encourage backward integration. “The garment factory is very interesting to me because at the peak of COVID-19, the garment factory came handy, producing face masks and became the solution to the COVID- 19 pandemic challenge and changed the thinking of the world on the type of materials that can be used for face mask”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...