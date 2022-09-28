lai Mohammed)
News

Ayade laying foundation for future of Cross River – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, has applauded Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State for laying the foundation of industrialisation for the future of the state. The minister, who is in the state for the 2022 World Tourism Day, gave the commendation after visiting a couple of industries built by the governor in Calabar. Some of the industries visited by the minister included the noodles factory, chicken processing factory, Calapharm and the garment factory. Speaking on the importance of these industries, the minister described them as the “future for Cross River State.

“I must commend Governor Ben Ayade for planting the seed for industrialization. The engine room of any economy in the world are the small and medium scale industries that will generate employment and encourage backward integration. “The garment factory is very interesting to me because at the peak of COVID-19, the garment factory came handy, producing face masks and became the solution to the COVID- 19 pandemic challenge and changed the thinking of the world on the type of materials that can be used for face mask”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okowa: Obasanjo, former leaders, others must be consulted for solutions to Nigeria’s problems

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has stressed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former leaders and all stakeholders, including traditional rulers must be consulted in finding lasting solutions to the insecurity and economic challenges confronting the country. Okowa made this disclosure on Tuesday, after a private visit to the former President at his Olusegun Obasanjo […]
News

TUC issues 7 days strike ultimatum to FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

*Writes Buhari, decries annihilation of Nigeria *Demands reversal of petrol, electricity price, others  The Trade Union Congress (TUC), has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to reverse the increases in petrol price, electricity tariff and other social services, or risk an indefinite industrial action and national protest come September 23. The ultimatum was […]
News Top Stories

Malami: Ibori’s suit against UK delaying £80m loot repatriation

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…says FG’ll soon resuscitate special terrorism prosecution courts The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said a suit instituted by a former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, against the United Kingdom is delaying the repatriation of additional looted funds worth over £80 million. His revelation, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica