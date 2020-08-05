Metro & Crime

Ayade loses as judge withdraws from PDP case

Posted on Author Clement James

Barely two days to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Congress in Cross River State, a faction of the party, led by the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has lost the case against the national leadership of the party over the conduct of ward and local government congress.

On Wednesday, a vacation Judge, Justice Elias Abua refused to entertain claims by the governor’s faction that the list presented by the Caretaker Committee Chairman in the state, Inok Edim be recognised instead of the one sent in by the national leadership.

It would be recalled that ward executive committee members were inaugurated in 196 wards of the state on Thursday, April 30, 2020 and were sworn-in by a Notary Public, Okimasi Ojong, Esq, principal partner of Barr Okimasi Ojong and Co as directed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the part.

However, Ayade’s faction, led by Ntufam Edim Inok, the Caretaker Chairman of PDP, along with Pastor Otu Edet Marshall, Mr Terence Orok, Raphael Stephen Ntui and Henry Ekpenyong Edem (all applicants) instituted a legal action challenging the inauguration.

With the state congress coming up on Saturday, the governor’s camp has been desperate to upturn the decision of the NWC and the matter was listed for hearing on Wednesday.
After listening to the motion, Justice Elias Abua withdrew from the case and refused to grant the claimants’ prayers that the court restrain the national leadership of the party from acting on any list except one submitted by the Edim Inok-led state executive with regard to the March 7 and 21, 2020 ward and local government congresses in the state.

Justice Abua, who took the decision during a vacation Court sitting at High Court complex, Calabar refused to grant interlocutory injunction but instead returned the file to the Acting Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Eneji, for reassignment.

In taking the decision, Abua said: “I am a man of integrity and has worked hard to earn my reputation and wouldn’t want to soil it for any reason.
“I will return the case file to the Acting Chief Judge of Cross River State for reassignment.”

Our Reporters

