Ayade meets French minister, seeks collaboration in agric, others

Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade Tuesday met with the French Minister of Foreign Affairs & Economic Attractiveness, Franck Riester on the sidelines of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum meeting in Abuja. The meeting afforded the governor the opportunity to discuss developmental issues in the state and areas requiring collaboration.

Ayade solicited the cooperation of the French government to further consolidate on the gains of his administration while urging the French envoy to consider Cross River a priority state in the country’s intervention programmes and diplomatic relations with Nigeria. The governor reiterated the state’s willingness to partner with French companies to deliver more infrastructure for the benefit of the people, while exploring areas of mutual cooperation and trade interests.

He listed areas of intervention in the state to include Agriculture, Healthcare, Education, Housing, Power, Super Highway as well as Deep Seaport. The French Envoy, Frank Riester had assured that Cross River would be given priority by France in her interventions and diplomatic relations with Nigeria. Riester, who was briefed by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquier who recently took a tour of Ayade’s projects across state while on a 2-day working visit, said he was impressed with Ayade’s drive to industrialize Cross River.

