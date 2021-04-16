News

Ayade meets French minister, seeks collaboration in agric, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade Tuesday met with the French Minister of Foreign Affairs & Economic Attractiveness, Franck Riester on the sidelines of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum meeting in Abuja. The meeting afforded the governor the opportunity to discuss developmental issues in the state and areas requiring collaboration.

Ayade solicited the cooperation of the French government to further consolidate on the gains of his administration while urging the French envoy to consider Cross River a priority state in the country’s intervention programmes and diplomatic relations with Nigeria. The governor reiterated the state’s willingness to partner with French companies to deliver more infrastructure for the benefit of the people, while exploring areas of mutual cooperation and trade interests.

He listed areas of intervention in the state to include Agriculture, Healthcare, Education, Housing, Power, Super Highway as well as Deep Seaport. The French Envoy, Frank Riester had assured that Cross River would be given priority by France in her interventions and diplomatic relations with Nigeria. Riester, who was briefed by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquier who recently took a tour of Ayade’s projects across state while on a 2-day working visit, said he was impressed with Ayade’s drive to industrialize Cross River.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

TY BURATAI: A New Vista In Diplomacy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The recent appointment of the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) as Ambassador by President Muhammadu Buhari threw up yet the political sentiment among Nigerians who largely see things from the prism of politics instead of the bigger picture. The hues and cries over the appointment by a handful political […]
News

Power failure: Reps summon Emefiele, AGF

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has summoned the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, to appear before the ad-hoc committee investigating review of the activities of the power sector. Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, issued the summon […]
News

Zulum to build N2bn bus terminal with 593 lock-up shops

Posted on Author Ahmed Mirinnga Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday laid the foundation for the construction of a new bus terminal that is designed to have 593 lock-up shops and market stalls, the combination of which is valued at N2 billion.   The 49,000 square metres concrete-embedded bus terminal, sited along Bama Road in Maiduguri,  would comprise 373 lockup […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica