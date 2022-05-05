Ayade moves to reshuffle cabinet, asks aides with ambition to resign

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has indicated his administration’s readiness to reshuffle his cabinet after he asked political appointees in the government who have ambition to contest political posi- tions to resign latest by today. Ayade, who made his intentions known yesterday through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, had given his aides and cabinet members who want to contest the 2023 general election up till May 5 to resign and submit their letters of resignation to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) latest today.

The statement reads in part: “His Excellency, Governor Ben Ayade has directed that any political appointee presently serving in his administration, but desires to seek elective position in the forthcoming 2023 elections is at liberty to do so. “He, however, added that such appointees should turn in their resignation letter on or before 12noon of 5th May 2022; and such letters should be submitted to the Office of the Secre- tary to the State Government. “His Excellency, the governor wishes to thank these political appointees for their invaluable service to the state and pray to God to bless their future endeavours.”

Similarly, Governor Ayade has asked the Permanent Secretaries in the state to begin the process of rendering assessment of all political appointees to enable him to strengthen the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) ‘in order to finish strong.’

