News

Ayade moves to reshuffle cabinet, asks aides with ambition to resign

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has indicated his administration’s readiness to reshuffle his cabinet after he asked political appointees in the government who have ambition to contest political posi- tions to resign latest by today. Ayade, who made his intentions known yesterday through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, had given his aides and cabinet members who want to contest the 2023 general election up till May 5 to resign and submit their letters of resignation to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) latest today.

The statement reads in part: “His Excellency, Governor Ben Ayade has directed that any political appointee presently serving in his administration, but desires to seek elective position in the forthcoming 2023 elections is at liberty to do so. “He, however, added that such appointees should turn in their resignation letter on or before 12noon of 5th May 2022; and such letters should be submitted to the Office of the Secre- tary to the State Government. “His Excellency, the governor wishes to thank these political appointees for their invaluable service to the state and pray to God to bless their future endeavours.”

Similarly, Governor Ayade has asked the Permanent Secretaries in the state to begin the process of rendering assessment of all political appointees to enable him to strengthen the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) ‘in order to finish strong.’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Study links antibiotics use to colon cancer risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Appolonia

Swedish researchers have established a clear link between taking antibiotics and an increased risk of developing colon cancer within the next five to ten years. This has been confirmed by researchers at Umeå University, Sweden, after a study of 40,000 cancer cases. The impact of antibiotics on the intestinal microbiome is thought to lie behind […]
News

FG to tinker with labour laws, says Keyamo

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has disclosed that the Federal Government was considering tinkering with all the labour laws in the country with a view to making them more effective and efficient. Keyamo disclosed this on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during his working visit to Michael […]
News

WHO seeks innovative tools to tackle meningitis

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and its partners have launched a global strategy to defeat meningitis. The strategy was also aimed at eliminating the epidemics of bacterial meningitis, reduce deaths from the disease by 70 per cent and halve the number of cases. Meningitis is a serious disease in which there is inflammation of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica