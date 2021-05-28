News

Ayade: My defection to APC good for C’River

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, yesterday restated his commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he took the decision to defect to the party in the interest of the state. Ayade spoke when a coalition of the Support Groups stormed the Governor’s Office during a rally to welcome him into the party. He said he moved to APC to make sure that the state gets so many things from the Federal Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, explaining that it would be difficult to stay in the opposition and benefit from the Federal Government.

“I inherited so many challenges and I had to stretch my intelligence to accommodate youths. There is oil in Bakassi, Odukpani, Ogoja and Akamkpa and there is gas in Yala. We are not receiving 13 per cent derivation and we are not among the NDDC states. “A party is only a vehicle and there is no way one can develop the potentials of the state without being at the centre.

I say this that my movement to APC is in the best interest of the state and very soon, I will discuss with the President and everybody will see reasons with me,” the governor said. Ayade said it was wrong for anybody to criticise his decision to go to APC because he had sat down to weigh the options before defecting, noting that those who criticised him would eat their words when he begins to attract the attention of the government at the centre to the state. He urged the youths who came in their thousands to register with the party to ensure that they benefit from his administration, promising to employ many of them from next week.

