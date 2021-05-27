Metro & Crime

Ayade: My defection to APC good for C’River

Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade has restated his commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he took the decision to move to the party in the interest of the state.
Ayade spoke when a coalition of Support Groups went to the Governor’s Office on a rally to welcome him into the party.
He said he moved to APC to make sure that the state gets so many things from the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, explaining it would be difficult to stay in the opposition and benefits from the Federal Government.
“I inherited so many challenges and I had to stretch my intelligence to accommodate youths. There is oil in Bakassi, Odukpani, Ogoja and Akamkpa and there is gas in Yala. We are not receiving 13 percent derivation and we are not among the NDDC states.
“A party is only a vehicle and there is no way one can develop the potentials of the state without being at the center. I say this that my movement to APC is in the best interest of the state and very soon, I will discuss with the President and everybody will see reasons with me,” the governor said.

