Ayade okays 100% increase of judges’ salaries

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, yesterday approved the review of the salaries and welfare of judicial officers in the state. Announcing the new salary package at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, in Calabar, Ayade said the new salary package would take effect from August 1. He added that the salaries of the state’s high court judges will be increased by 100 per cent. The governor also announced that Judges of the Customary Court of Appeal will also have their salaries increased by 100 per cent while those of Magistrates will be increased by 50 per cent. Ayade also granted all judicial officers in the state immediate land allocation to boost the salary increase. He said: “As a matter of state government’s policy, any judicial officer sworn in will have his or her official car ready for delivery.” He approved new recruitment into the state’s judicial service, saying: “We have witnessed massive vacancy in the Ministry of Justice occasioned by retirement. “To this effect, we have approved for the Chief Judge with the support of the Head of Service and the Civil Service Commission, the employment of 500 workers in the Ministry of Justice for the first phase alone.” According to him, his administration has approved the setting aside of 25 percent of the gross emoluments to support judicial officers’ allowances

 

