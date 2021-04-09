News

Ayade okays N100m research grant, tasks NASENI on electricity generation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

To demonstrate the commitment of his state to partner the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has announced a whopping one hundred million naira as research grant to the agency for the generation of electricity from borehole. The research into how to generate electricity from borehole is to be jointly undertaken by the agency and the state owned University of Cross River State (UNICROSS).

The governor spoke at the State Executive Council Chamber in Calabar while playing host to a team of NASENI officials led by its Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Muhammed Sani Haruna. Ayade said the time has come for the agency to develop a wholistic framework to launch Nigeria into the global engineering map. According to him: “NASENI is an agency that is responsible for the science and engineering infrastructure.

We must begin to truly develop engineering infrastructure in this country. It is a shame that as a country we still import spare parts, it is a shame that you have to take a man from a temperate climate who does not have sun, who is always in the cold to come and tell us how to use our sunlight.

“What a shame that you have crude oil under your earth, yet it takes somebody who comes from a country that does not have oil to tell you how to dig it out, more shameful that you do not even know how to use it. You have to send it out.” The governor urged the agency to set up an office in Calabar, pledging a vehicle and an office space. He challenged the NASENI to bring to bear its true essence because “Cross River State is ready to collaborate with you and I am making available, once you establish your agency here in Cross River, one brand new pickup, and an immediate office for you to move to and make available a land for you to build a permanent office.

“We are providing in collaboration with University of Cross River, the sum of N100 million for the development and generation of electricity from borehole. I want to also challenge you that from this same N100 million, you should generate electricity for CalasVegas from the Calabar River.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

EFCC: Fake Bawa’s Twitter handles attract 500 followers in few days

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has alerted the public on the existence of fake Twitter Accounts “supposedly” belonging to the new Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, saying three of them had attracted at least 500 unsuspecting followers in the last few days.   While dissociating Bawa from the said Twitter accounts, […]
News

NCDC confirms 325 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The daily figure of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria dropped to its lowest in five days with 325 new samples confirmed positive in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new figure in its update for August 15. Before Saturday, the last time Nigeria confirmed […]
News

$2.7bn ‘oil theft’: Court rules on Aiteo, other parties’ motion

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on March 9 rule on three motions relating to her interim order directing 20 commercial banks to block Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria Ltd accounts for alleged crude oil diversion. The judge fixed the date after hearing arguments from lawyers for Aiteo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica