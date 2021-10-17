Ayade, others wasted N500m on foreign trip –Comrade Asu

Comrade Mfam Asu is an old member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State. In this interview with CLEMENT JAMES, he explains why he has taken both the national and state leadership of the party to court

Why did you take the leadership of your party to court?

I am privy to the judgment between the Ondo State PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

It is a 113- page judgment and I have gone through both the majority judgment by Justice Emmanuel Agim and the minority judgment by Justice Mary Peter-Odili. On page 47 of that judgment, the entire seven judges agreed with Jegede that Mai Mala Buni’s caretaker committee was illegal.

However, they did not make consequential order because one, Buni was not joined in the suit and two, the judges in their wisdom stated that it bothers on the internal democracy of the All Progressives Congress and Jegede is not a member of the APC and as such, it was morally wrong for him to have challenged what happened in the APC.

We had a similar case with the late Senator Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan Vs Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba State. She got a judgment in the Appeal Court that Ishaku should not have been declared governor but the Supreme Court overruled it and said no, it bothers on the internal democracy of the PDP.

And on page 48 of that judgment, the Supreme Court went further to say that it cannot approbate and reprobate itself and that they have made a clear order on that matter.

Now, what is the problem with APC in Cross River State that made you to join them in the suit?

For me I don’t think I have any personal problem with the party.

What I am doing at the moment is rescue the party because tomorrow there might be certain challenges that may come up because of the way the congresses were conducted and so on.

If you go Article 17(1) of the APC constitution, which states that once you are elected into any office of the party, you ought to spend four years but our last national convention which elected the Adams Oshiomole-led executive took place on the 18th of June, 2018 and they were removed in June 2020 – meaning that they spent only two years and seven days in office which is not up to four years.

In the state here, I am challenging the processes adopted during the ward and local government congresses. I want the right thing to be done both at the national and state levels.

Now, do you recognise Governor Ben Ayade as a member of the APC in the state?

Yes, Governor Ayade is a highly respected member of the APC from May 20, 2021 when he defected to the party. But I am challenging the irregularities in the party.

There is this rumor that you are being sponsored to create crisis in the party. Is that true?

That is be impossible. I cannot destroy the house I built over the years. What I am trying to do is to prevent the party from further crisis in future. And if must get things right, we must begin from the foundation. You cannot build something on nothing. The fact is that the congresses here were not properly done but I don’t want to dwell so much on it.

APC in the state will soon hold its congress. Are you going to participate in it?

I am not going to participate because I am in court challenging the processes that were adopted during the last two congresses.

Speaking or participating in the congress amount to contempt. It must be repeated that the wards and chapter congresses were not properly conducted in the state and I don’t want to be a party to such illegality that is one of the reasons I am in court.

What exactly happened at the various congresses that got you angry with the process?

In fact, let me use Boki Local Government where I am from as a case study. It was the worst ever chapter congress anybody could think of. Nobody was part of anything, people sat down in the convenience of their bedrooms and wrote names that pleased them without consulting or reaching out to people and at the end, submitted those names.

Governor Ben Ayade having had problem in his former party decided to come to APC. He had other options but he came to APC and as a Knight and a Lawyer, he knows that what happened in Boki was morally wrong. Boki has two state constituencies but all those names presented came from one state constituency, leaving out the other.

APC constitution advocates for federal character, rotation and gender balance, among others. The former chapter chairman came from Boki 1 and the governor insisted that the present one should also come from Boki 1 again and the other state constituency was short-changed and marginalized.

There was no internal democracy and APC is a progressive party. Some of us have never joined PDP, not because we have anything against it but we felt we cannot be compelled to keep mum even when things are not going on well.

And now the governor came and joined the party. There is nothing wrong, we are happy to welcome him into the party.

People have raised issues about Governor Ben Ayade’s trip to France recently. What do make of that trip?

A party is like a church, everybody is welcome but the major issue right now picking people to put in positions.

Now we are seeing our dear governor leave so many burning issues at home to carry local government chairmen, commissioners and House of Assembly members to France when he should have stayed back to attend to governance.

For instance, since 2017, people have been promoted without their promotions being implemented. Gratuities and pensions have not been paid which are reasons why NLC is currently on strike.

So there are so many issues that need the attention of the governor back home. And moving with that kind of number of people to France, especially considering our lean resources, you will agree with me that they will spend at least, N500 million on that trip which, if channeled into paying retirees or implementing promotion, should have been better.

Cross River State is a civil service state and we must be very careful with the way we do things otherwise, it will affect the party’s fortune. These are issues we don’t want. I just hope the governor gets it right.

Like this: Like Loading...