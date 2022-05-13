Ayade sacks paramount ruler of Calabar South

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of certificate of recognition of the paramount ruler of Calabar South Local Government Area, Prof. Itam Hogan Itam, for dabbling into partisan politics. The order conveying the decision was contained in a letter addressed to the embattled monarch dated 11th May, 2022 and signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adoga Ifop Victor.

The letter said the paramount ruler ceases to be recognised and cannot operate as such forthwith. Consequently, Itam was directed to surrender his certificate of recognition to the Department of Chieftaincy Affairs, Governor’s Office, Calabar, immediately. The letter reads in part; “Following the report of the panel set up by the Cross River State Traditional Rulers Council (CRSTRC) and the approval of His Excellency, you have been removed as the village head, Clan head of Ukem and Paramount Ruler of Efuts with immediate effect to enable you go ahead to do your partisan politics.

“You have therefore ceased to be so recognised and cannot operate as such forthwith.” New Telegraph gathered that Prof. Itam was part of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Southern Senatorial District caucus members who recently met and chose one of its governorship aspirant, Mr. Authur Jarvis as the party’s consensus candidate for Cross River South for the 2023 governorship election, an act said to be contrary to the edict establishing the state traditional rulers council.

