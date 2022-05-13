News

Ayade sacks paramount ruler of Calabar South

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of certificate of recognition of the paramount ruler of Calabar South Local Government Area, Prof. Itam Hogan Itam, for dabbling into partisan politics. The order conveying the decision was contained in a letter addressed to the embattled monarch dated 11th May, 2022 and signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adoga Ifop Victor.

The letter said the paramount ruler ceases to be recognised and cannot operate as such forthwith. Consequently, Itam was directed to surrender his certificate of recognition to the Department of Chieftaincy Affairs, Governor’s Office, Calabar, immediately. The letter reads in part; “Following the report of the panel set up by the Cross River State Traditional Rulers Council (CRSTRC) and the approval of His Excellency, you have been removed as the village head, Clan head of Ukem and Paramount Ruler of Efuts with immediate effect to enable you go ahead to do your partisan politics.

“You have therefore ceased to be so recognised and cannot operate as such forthwith.” New Telegraph gathered that Prof. Itam was part of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Southern Senatorial District caucus members who recently met and chose one of its governorship aspirant, Mr. Authur Jarvis as the party’s consensus candidate for Cross River South for the 2023 governorship election, an act said to be contrary to the edict establishing the state traditional rulers council.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We prioritise self-reliance, expanding mass prosperity over handouts –AbdulRazaq

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said his administration is prioritising policies, projects, and programmes designed to make citizens self-reliant and more prosperous.   The governor said this Saturday at the mega constituency empowerment programme organised by Senator Umar Sadiq of Kwara North. He said: “Our policies, projects, and programmes are designed to make our […]
News Top Stories

Zoning presidency to South East’ll make Nigeria’s unity real –Group

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has told political stakeholders in the country that zoning the 2023 presidency to the South East will bring total unity to Nigeria.   COSEYL said it is alarmed by the position of some groups in Northern Nigeria who think that rotation of the position of the president […]
News Top Stories

P&ID: UK Court grants FG’s permit to challenge award

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The English Court yesterday granted an order allowing the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s request to proceed with its challenge to the $10 billion arbitral award made against it over three years ago. The Attorney General of Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), in a statement issued by his media aide, Dr. Umar […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica