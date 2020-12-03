Ayade: Security will come first before salaries, pension

Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade has ordered security agencies in the state to go after criminals and kidnappers, saying he will rather place security above payment of salaries and pension.

The governor gave the order on Thursday while presenting 100 patrol vehicles and 10 power bikes which he code-named “Operation Akpakwu” to all the security agencies in the state.

Ayade, who was incensed by the rate at which kidnappers and robbers have become daring in their trade in Calabar metropolis, ordered all security agencies to go after criminals in the state, disclosing that he has prioritized security above payment of salaries and pension.

“I have decided to allow security come first before salaries and pensions because I will no longer tolerate a situation where criminals and kidnappers take over the state under my watch. Going forward, any kidnapper in the state will have his house demolished and if he rents the house, then the landlord will have a case to answer.

“Let me say also add that any person with a gun in his possession will pay heavy price for it. Today is the end of kidnapping in the state and I expect the cordon and search programme to be enhanced because we cannot afford to allow criminals overrun the state,” the governor said.

According to him, his administration has spent so much in buying both patrol vehicles and drones, all in an effort to control the security situation in the state, warning that he will not tolerate any security lapses “going forward.”

