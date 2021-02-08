Ayade swears in new Chief Judge, demands fairness

Clement James, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has charged the new Chief Judge of the state, Justice Akon Ikpeme, to be fair to all so as to move the State Judiciary forward.

The governor, who gave the advice during the swearing in of the Chief Judge on Monday, noted that the state was passing through challenging period in its history and would want the state’s Judiciary to remain rancour-free so as to join hands with the Executive and Legislative arms to tackle those challenges.

Describing the new Chief Judge as the right person for the plum job, the governor said Ikpeme was being sworn in at the right time and that despite the episodes of the last nine months which worked against her, she was indeed God’s choice.

“As God touched my heart over your matter, so has He touched the heart of every other person on your behalf. You must put behind you any ordeal you passed through in the course of your emergence.

“As a child of God, I expect you to dispense Justice fairly, knowing that it was God who fought your battles. We need no distraction again in our Judiciary,” the governor stated.

In her response, Justice Ikpeme lauded the governor and members of the House of Assembly for making the day a reality, and described the governor as humane.

