Metro & Crime

Ayade swears in new Chief Judge, demands fairness

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Clement James, Calabar

 

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has charged the new Chief Judge of the state, Justice Akon Ikpeme, to be fair to all so as to move the State Judiciary forward.
The governor, who gave the advice during the swearing in of the Chief Judge on Monday, noted that the state was passing through challenging period in its history and would want the state’s Judiciary to remain rancour-free so as to join hands with the Executive and Legislative arms to tackle those challenges.
Describing the new Chief Judge as the right person for the plum job, the governor said Ikpeme was being sworn in at the right time and that despite the episodes of the last nine months which worked against her, she was indeed God’s choice.
“As God touched my heart over your matter, so has He touched the heart of every other person on your behalf. You must put behind you any ordeal you passed through in the course of your emergence.
“As a child of God, I expect you to dispense Justice fairly, knowing that it was God who fought your battles. We need no distraction again in our Judiciary,” the governor stated.
In her response, Justice Ikpeme lauded the governor and members of the House of Assembly for making the day a reality, and described the governor as humane.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police name Ekiti bank robbers’ leader

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju AdO-Ekiti

Police said yesterday that they had identified the leader of the armed robbers who recently raided the only bank at Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.   The state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, who disclosed this, gave the suspect’s name as Omotoyinbo Samuel, who had earlier been declared wanted by […]
Metro & Crime

N9m missing in Niger Assembly

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Police have arrested the accountant of the Niger State House of Assembly and other people over missing N9 million. The missing fund was said to be the monthly imprest September, meant to be used for the running of activities in the Assembly.However, the matter is currently being kept low as all officials reached out to […]
Metro & Crime

Gratuities: Zulum approves N12bn for 4,862 retirees

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State yesterday announced the release of N12 billion to clear gratuities owed 4,862 retirees who left the state and local government civil service from 2013 to 2017. Zulum had released N3 billion in June and September 2019, to clear gratuities of 1,684 retirees who left the civil service between 2013 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica