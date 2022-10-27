Ayade, Umahi visit Wike in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday night played host to his counterparts from Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade and Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi.

The two governors met Wike in his country home in Rumueprikon, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Umahi and Ayade are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while Wike is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain.

Details of the meeting could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

It was learnt that Wike’s ally and the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, later joined the meeting.

Our correspondent learnt that as soon as the guest governors arrived, they were welcomed by their host and immediately ushered into a close door meeting.

Wike and four other governors have been fighting for equity and justice in the PDP, insting that the embattled National Chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, must resign.

