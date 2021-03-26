Ayade’s aide slams N5bn libel suit against Agba Jalingo

Clement James, Calabar

The Cross River State Commissioner for Sustainable Development, Mr. Oliver Orok has taken controversial Agba Jalingo to court for allegedly maligning his reputation.

Orok, who alleged that Jalingo accused him of mounting pressure on the Commissioner of Police to release a notorious robber, known as :Y”, has in suit No: HC/95/2021, asked Jalingo to pay him N5 billion for defamation.

According to Orok, the report which appeared in a local online news medium on Thursday, July 20, 2020, had damaged his image and dragged his integrity in the mud.

In a writ of summons at the High Court of Cross River State, Calabar Judicial Division, presided over by His Lordship, Hon. Justice Maurice Eneji, Orok pleaded for an order of injunction restraining the defendants, Jalingo, Ushang Ewa (the reporter) and the online news medium from further defaming his character.

The commissioner also prayed the court to order Jalingo and his co-defendants to tender an apology to be published on the front pages of four national dailies.

But Counsel to Jalingo, First Baba Ahmed of FBI and Legal, Abuja, who admitted that his client had been served, however, claimed that they were studying the claims and will reply accordingly.

