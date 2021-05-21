Ayade’s defection not a unexpected – C’River PDP

Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the defection of Governor Ben Ayade from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not a surprise or unexpected.

Former governor of the state, Senator Liyle Imoke, who led party leaders and members of the National Assembly from the state to a press conference, expressed disappointment that Ayade, who had won all his elections on the PDP platform, could defect to another party.

Imoke, however, said Cross River people who have stood firmly behind the PDP since 1999, will remain with the party.

“Given the overwhelming support which he enjoyed under the PDP and the fact that PDP has undeniable strong grassroots in the state, we affirm that Cross River state remains a PDP state.

“An overwhelming majority of Cross River State people are PDP members. Our key stakeholders, members of the National and state Assemblies and strategic grass root mobilisers are still members of our great party.

“We as a party therefore remain virile and strong. Our shell remains uncracked. The leadership of Cross River state under the aegis of PDP since 1999 has led the state to a pedigree of progression and seen to the attainment of all the lofty achievements the state has been known for,” he assured.

