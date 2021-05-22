News

Ayade’s defection not unexpected –C’River PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the defection of Governor Ben Ayade from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), was not a surprise or unexpected. Former governor of the state, Senator Liyle Imoke, who led party leaders and members of National Assembly from the state to a press conference, expressed disappointment that Ayade, who had won all his elections on PDP platform, could defect to another party. Imoke however said that Cross River people, who have stood firmly behind the PDP since 1999, will remain with the party.

He said: “Given the overwhelming support, which he enjoyed under the PDP, and the fact that PDP has an undeniable strong grassroots in the state, we affirm that Cross River State remains a PDP state. “An overwhelming majority of Cross River State people are PDP members. Our key stakeholders, members of the National and state Assemblies and strategic grassroots mobilisers are still members of our great party. “We as a party therefore remain virile and strong. Our shell remains uncracked.

“The leadership of Cross River State under the aegis of PDP since 1999 has led the state to a pedigree of progression and seen to the attainment of all the lofty achievements the state has been known for.” The former governor stated that defection has afforded the state chapter an opportunity to restrategise and realign themselves with the fundamental models of th

e PDP.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kwara South Vision laments dearth of meaningful devt

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara South Vision, a non partisan group, has described as worrisome and unacceptable the socio-economic and political development of the senatorial district in the past 20 years, lamenting that there was development worth of note in the district. The group at its inaugural meeting held at Ajasse-Ipo, headquarters of the Senatorial District, said it was […]
News

#EndSARS: PDP welcomes UK parliament’s sanctions

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the resolution by the British parliament to impose travel restrictions and visa bans on officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government involved in the violation of human rights, including the shooting and killing of unarmed and peaceful demonstrators in the country. PDP in a statement by […]
News Top Stories

APC urged to zone National Chairmanship to North Central

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been urged to consider zoning the national chairmanship of the party to the northcentral geo-political zone of Nigeria.   The call was made in Abuja today by the APC Patriotic Ambassadors of Nigeria, at a forum to contribute to issues, values and norms of political interests’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica