Ayade’s defection to APC a welcome development, says Omo-Agege

The decision by Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, to join progressive forces of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is liberation from the forces of retrogression, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said. Omo-Agege, who is also the leader of APC in the South-South geopolitical zone, applauded Governor Ayade for seeing the need to improve his people’s fortunes and further help cement national unity in bringing Cross River State into PAC.

Reacting to the defection of the Cross River State governor from the main opposition PDP to the governing APC, the Delta Central lawmaker said Governor Ayade had displayed uncommon courage of conviction in order to take Cross River and the South-South in general out of the periphery to mainstream politics of the nation.

He was upbeat that with the coming of the governor into the APC, the South- South region was poised to take its rightful place in the nation’s politics. “It is remarkable that Governor Ayade, our party’s new leader in Cross River State, had been confronting numerous needless retrogressive intrigues from his former party base, but while receiving him with open arms in APC, we unequivocally recognise him as the state’s party leader. “The essence of this is to enable him to focus on the task of accelerating further people-focused development in his state by sharing the progressive vision of APC and that of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

