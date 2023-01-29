Ayade’s reformatory strategy in education

A good and quality education lubricates the brain and mind and makes them profound, creative, imaginative and enterprising. When Governor Ben Ayade took over the reins of governance in Cross River State in 2015, he found that the educational system in the state was dysfunctional, broken, and in a mess.

For example, he found to his chagrin and consternation that most of the teachers in secondary schools in the state could not write or even spell in English. So he came out with a practical and simple but four-pronged plan to overhaul the entire gamut of the educational system in the State. He identified four categories of young people. 1.

Those who are not intellectually gifted. He conceptualized the West African Construction and Fabrication Academy in Calabar to train them on skill acquisition in fabrication and design. 2. He devised continuous teachers’ education for teachers in the primary and secondary school system.

The solution was the building of an ultra-modern and world-class Teachers’ Continuous Training Institute ( TCTI), Biase. 3. For the intellectually gifted he conceptualised the British Canadian University to train young people from the state and the country in professional courses like Law; Medicine, Health Sciences, and Technology.

This was after he found that a lot of young people from the state hardly gained admission to study these courses in the universities in the country due to inadequate preparation. The British Canadian University will be a blend of British, Canadian, and Nigerian curricula systems. The British Canadian University Obudu is on the last lap of accreditation. A Vice-Chancellor and Registrar have been appointed. It will save the country huge foreign exchange from parents who want to send their wards to foreign countries to acquire quality tertiary education.

Lastly, Modern State Polytechnic in Ogoja is under construction and it is projected to take care of those given hard work. So you can see the holistic approach to the educational system overhaul and reform by Governor Ayade.

The result is that the linkages and interconnectedness of the whole gamut of the educational chain as seen in his four-pronged approach or strategy would trigger a revolution in the sector that will reverberate in economic development and growth that will be unprecedented and turn the state around. The governor’s belief which is incontrovertible is that education is the greatest weapon against ignorance and the acquisition of knowledge; it is the foundation of everything.

Obono-Obla in from Abuja

