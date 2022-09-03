Ayalla Hotel Abuja commits to luxury offerings

Travel & Tourism

Ayalla Hotel Abuja is part of Ayalla Hotels Limited, a hospitality outfit founded in 2007 by Robert Enogha Ayalla. It is one of Nigeria’s independent brands with a commitment to developing and promoting Nigeria hospitality business to international level, building the highest and best standard facilities managed by professionally trained personnel across board. This fact is aptly stated by the hotel management as it noted that: ‘‘The hotel is an emerging brand in the hospitality industry and operates with a sense of urgency to give maximum satisfaction to every guest. We have on board a team of discipline workforce whose business is to render phenomenal services that will create a lasting impression about us.’’ It presently boasts two properties; Ayalla Hotel Abuja and Ayalla Hotel Yenagoa. The Abuja property is located in a serene area of Garki, Area 11 of Abuja, with a fascinating and architectural appealing façade. The hotel features different brand of hospitality facilities that are bespoke and dedicated to the comfort and pleasure of guests while its services offer new pull of experience.

Rooms

The hotel has different categories of rooms, all stylishly furnished and fitted with best of hospitality amenities for the delight of guests as the hotel targets both business and leisure travellers as well locals seeking for best curated hospitality experience. The room categories include: Presidential; Queens; Royal; and Ambassador Suites; Diplomatic; Queens; Royal; and Executive rooms; all boasting different set of amenities such as comfy king size bed, flat screen TV with multiple satellite and entertainment feeds, settee, reading desk and chair, tea/ coffee making amenities; well stocked fridge and mini bar, ensuite bathroom with bathtub, shower and Jacuzzi as well as freshly minted toiletries.

Dining/wining

Its well fitted all-day restaurant, with enchanting pull offers both African and continental dishes as well as Chinese, Indian and other assorted menus including KKF for the delight of the guests, especially foodies that look to new culinary experience while the lounge and bar that is artistically styled with inviting looks offers different brands of brandy, whiskey, wine, champagne, beverages, cocktails and mock tails.

Wellness

It boasts well apportioned wellness facilities such as modern gym fitted with trendy facilities and outdoor swimming pool offering spacious seat-out and relaxation space and pool bar.

Business conference

It also features facilities for business conferences and social events for different occasions, with its well equipped conference rooms and banquet hall manned by professionals who offer customised services complemented by a full service computer centre and internet café offering secretarial and other ancillary services.

 

