‘Ayanlaruru Omo Aje project to be unveiled in Ondo’

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE

A member of Ondo State Cultural Troupe, Mr Samuel Adewole, is set to launch a cinema project to promote traditional drum festival in the country. Using Ondo State as pilot scheme, Adewole, who is doing it in partnership with Aremo Olodumare, said they would unveil a cinema project titled ‘Ayanlaruru Omo Aje’ this weekend.

 

Adewole who is the Technical Director of Zamba Cine-arts said his group is set to elevate Yoruba cultural heritage through entertainment art. According to him, people should take pride in their cultural carrier like professional drumming, arts and crafts. Aside the promotion of cinema culture and debunk the claim that artists in the state cannot produce quality films,

 

Adewole said this year’s event would witness award presentation to people who have contributed to the society through entertainment.

 

The Project Director of Aremo Olodumare, Mr Femi Julius said his company is a global investment that promotes entertainers throughout the country, starting with the Zamba Project in the State. Julius said the company was looking for serious minded people in the corridor of entertainment and that is why it is in partnership with Zamba Cine-Arts, having considered his role in the industry in Ondo State.

 

“We were encouraged to partner with him in the project titled ‘Ayanlaruru Omo Aje’. It has been the reasoning of our people in Ondo State that nothing of such can be done in the state especially when it comes to cinema project.

 

“This Ayanlaruru Omo Aje project is to break the jinx in entertainment industry in Ondo State because we have the template on cinema especially the one we just concluded in Lagos, Ayinla,” he said. “We have prepared with available materials in terms of equipment, enough notable faces in cinema. By the time the project is finally unveiled, we believe our dream in cinema project will come to reality.”

