AYC 2021: 18 stars earn invitation for closed camping in Abuja

Following the successful hosting of the 6th Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup in Gombe, 18 players including two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and six attackers have been shortlisted for a short closed camping exercise in Abuja.

 

The Best Coach of the tournament, Coach Zephaniah James of Samba Boys FC, will lead the shortlisted players to the capital city of Abuja.

 

The 18 players all converged on Monday, January 3, and thereafter depart for Abuja on Tuesday January 4 (today). Coach Zephaniah James will work alongside the Head coach of FWC Champions FC. Coach David Adediran.

The team will play series of matches with league clubs during their camping in Abuja.

 

Announcing the list, the Chairman, LOC, Promise Uwaeme, confirmed that arrangements have been made to camp the players for couple of days before they engage in friendly games in the Federal Capital Territory.

 

