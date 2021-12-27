AYC 2021: Semifinal games take centre stage

The semifinal games of the ongoing 6th Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup will take centre stage today, at the Billiri Township Stadium, Billiri LGA, Gombe State. Kaltungo LGA teams showed they are the best at the competition as three of the teams from the LGA made it to the final four with one of them already assured of a place in the final. Pokwangli United will tackle Samba Boys in the first semifinal game while Oska United and Balanga LGA team face each other in the second final four game.

The Chairman, Local Organising Committee, Promise Uwaeme, expressed his joy over the successful organisation of the championship from the kickoff day. “It has been an interesting momentfromdayoneandnowthatwe areinthefinalfour, Iwanttheteams to continue to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...