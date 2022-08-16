Sports

AYC 2022: Promise Uwaeme returns as LOC Chairman

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Adamu Yola Ture Foundation has announced the appointment of Promise Uwaeme as the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the 7th edition of the annual football competition.

 

In a statement by the founder of the tournament and a Board Member of the AYTF, Pastor Yakubu Adamu Yola, congratulated Promise, citing his passion and track records in organising sporting events as reasons for his choice to head the LOC.

 

“I am glad to convene the decision of the Foundation to appoint you as the Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the 7th Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup,” he stated. “We have no doubts in your abilities and commitment to deliver a tournament of our dreams, we urge you and your team to bring your AGame to bear in this year’s event.”

 

The Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup is an annual football tournament which started seven years ago with the aim of promoting peace and discovering talents in Kaltungo LGA and have grown to cover the entire Gombe South Senatorial District of Gombe.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

