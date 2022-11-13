Sports

AYC 2022: Samba, Mai Rana, Gujuba record victory

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

With the opening ceremony of the 7th Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup done and dusted, actions continue at the Kaltungo LGA centre of Gombe State with victories for FC Samba, Mai Rana Fc and Gujuba United.

In an early tea-time kick-off, FC Lakolin lost 3-0 to FC Samba with the game between Mai Rana FC and GSCHT ending 4-1 in favour of Mai Rana. It was a slim victory for Gujuba as the team defeated Okra United 1-0 in another game.

 

Currently, Highlanders FC, Ture top group A with 3 points after their victory over defending champions Pokwangli United in the opening game. Recall that Mai Rana FC, GSCHT Kaltungo, Okra United FC and Gujuba United FC are all in group B. Meanwhile, actions in Balanga, Billiri and Shongom centers will kick-start in the coming days

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

