AYC 2022: Yusuf, Awak, Shilong named LOC members

As activities of the 7th Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup kick- started with the announcement of the Local Organising Committee Chairman, Promise Uwaeme, has announced that the teams and fans should all be looking forward to the line-up of activities for the biggest football competition in North East Nigeria.

The Foundation through the LOC Chairman has announced the remaining members of the LOC. The appointed members are to along with the Chairman ensure that this year’s edition meets international best practices. In a letter dated August 17, 2022 to the appointed members, Uwaeme highlighted their unquantifiable roles and sacrifices in the previous editions they were part of that have made them to be tasked with the responsibility of organising the competition once more.

Mohammed Yusuf (Moncaster) returned to the committee as the Vice Chairman, Abdullahi Isah Awak as the Secretary and Miss Becky Wayas, (Assistant Chief Operating Officer of the Foundation) will serve as the Assistant Secretary. Other members of the Committee includes Mr. Ishaku Alpha Shilong, the Foundation’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Adamu Usman Mari, Yusuf Ahmed and Adamu Mu’azu. In his charge to the appointed members, the chairman admonished them to live above board and ensure that the tournament maintains its standard.

