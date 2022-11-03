AYC Cup 2022: Pokwangli Utd kicks off title defence against Highlanders

The defending champion of the annual Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup, Pokwangli United, will begin the defence of their title with the first game of Group A of Kaltungo Local Government of Gombe State against Highlanders FC on November 5. According to the draw which took place on October 29, 2022, all the teams from each local government were shared into different groups with the winners coming together for the knockout stages of the 7th edition of the competition. Apart from their quest to defend the title, Pokwangli will be targeting their third title to go above All Stars FC and Kaltungo FC who are on two titles at the moment. The chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Promise Uwaeme, recently reiterated the organizers’ commitment to ensuring that they host a competition that will meet global standards. “As you are aware, we are committed to delivering a tournament that will compete favorably with other football tournaments globally in terms of fair play, transparency, and set standards even with the limited resources within our disposal,” he said.
