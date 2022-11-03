Sports

AYC Cup 2022: Pokwangli Utd kicks off title defence against Highlanders

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The defending champion of the annual Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup, Pokwangli United, will begin the defence of their title with the first game of Group A of Kaltungo Local Government of Gombe State against Highlanders FC on November 5. According to the draw which took place on October 29, 2022, all the teams from each local government were shared into different groups with the winners coming together for the knockout stages of the 7th edition of the competition. Apart from their quest to defend the title, Pokwangli will be targeting their third title to go above All Stars FC and Kaltungo FC who are on two titles at the moment. The chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Promise Uwaeme, recently reiterated the organizers’ commitment to ensuring that they host a competition that will meet global standards. “As you are aware, we are committed to delivering a tournament that will compete favorably with other football tournaments globally in terms of fair play, transparency, and set standards even with the limited resources within our disposal,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Atletico prepare €50m bid for Chukwueze

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Atletico Madrid have expressed interest in signing Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze, ahead of the forthcoming season but the Rojiblancos are not prepared to meet Villarreal’s valuation of €50m for the player.   According to Spanish daily, Mundo Deportivo, Atletico manager Diego Simeone believes the Nigerian will fit perfectly into his project for the coming year. […]
Sports

Revived National Principals Cup back to stay – Dare

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, at the weekend declared that the revived National Principals Cup has come to stay this time to boost the development of football in Nigeria. The competition is a developmental grassroots event for all secondary schools in the country. Dare was speaking at the kick-off ceremony of the Principals Cup […]
Sports

Wike’s infrastructural facilities, big boost to sports – Iyaye

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Barr Boma Iyaye says the numerous road and land reclamation projects being executed by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State are enablers of sports development, promotion and organisation. According to him, with the projects spread across the local government areas, the state is in a position to seamlessly host national and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica