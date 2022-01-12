Sports

Ayew blames luck for Ghana’s 40-year drought

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON Comment(0)

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew has disclosed that reason for Ghana’s failure to win the Africa Cup of Nations in 40 years despite coming close three times.

 

The Al Sadd attacker believes the team has done incredibly well at the tournament, but have been unlucky in finals.

Ghana lost to Cote d’Ivoire on penalties in 1992 and 2010, and were beaten 1-0 by Egypt in Angola 2010.

 

“I wouldn’t say there is a problem, I think we have been unlucky and the last editions. I think we have the best African record of the team getting in the last four or the finals in the last 10 to 15 years,” he said at the pre-match press conference for the game against Morocco.

 

“I think we have been unlucky and we have to keep working hard and one day we will get there,” he added.

 

The Black Stars open their AFCON campaign in a blockbuster encounter with the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

 

Ghana are in Group C of the competition alongside Morocco, Gabon and the Comoros Island.

 

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac is determined to prove his doubters wrong with his young squad at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

 

The Serbian coach named 18 debutants in his 28-man squad and has one of the youngest teams at the tournament.

 

Milovan Rajevac is optimistic his team will go far in the tournament.

 

“Nobody believes us. Nobody rates us as favorites for this tournament but we are here to prove them wrong. It’s good for us,” he told Ghana soccernet.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

I was hard, Sofoluwe was soft but we complemented each other –Bright Omokaro

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

Ex-international Bright Omokaro told AJIBADE OLUSESAN in this interview that Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr has been a monumental failure and should have been fired long ago. How did you receive the news of the death of your former teammate Yisa Sofoluwe? I think I am still in shock at the moment; I can’t believe […]
Sports

Elahor hails Eagles’ 28-man AFCON list

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…Says new foreign coach should not take team to Cameroon Former national team midfielder, Friday Elahor, has thumbed up the 28-man list of the Super Eagles players invited for the fast approaching Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Speaking with New Telegraph, Elahor said the team was not going for jamboree and there was need […]
Sports

Siena move thrills Adamu Muhammed

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria youngster Adamu Haruna Muhammed has described his transfer to Italian Serie A side ACN Siena 1904 from Reggio Audace (AC Reggiana 1919) as a morale booster to his fledgling career.   The 20-year-old midfielder is among the country’s fledglings in Europe and the former national Under-15 believed his hard work has paid off with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica