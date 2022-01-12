Ayew blames luck for Ghana’s 40-year drought

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew has disclosed that reason for Ghana’s failure to win the Africa Cup of Nations in 40 years despite coming close three times.

The Al Sadd attacker believes the team has done incredibly well at the tournament, but have been unlucky in finals.

Ghana lost to Cote d’Ivoire on penalties in 1992 and 2010, and were beaten 1-0 by Egypt in Angola 2010.

“I wouldn’t say there is a problem, I think we have been unlucky and the last editions. I think we have the best African record of the team getting in the last four or the finals in the last 10 to 15 years,” he said at the pre-match press conference for the game against Morocco.

“I think we have been unlucky and we have to keep working hard and one day we will get there,” he added.

The Black Stars open their AFCON campaign in a blockbuster encounter with the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Ghana are in Group C of the competition alongside Morocco, Gabon and the Comoros Island.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac is determined to prove his doubters wrong with his young squad at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Serbian coach named 18 debutants in his 28-man squad and has one of the youngest teams at the tournament.

Milovan Rajevac is optimistic his team will go far in the tournament.

“Nobody believes us. Nobody rates us as favorites for this tournament but we are here to prove them wrong. It’s good for us,” he told Ghana soccernet.

