Ayo Adebanjo Insists Tinubu Is Not President-Elect

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the apex Yoruba social-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has insisted that Nigeria currently has no President-elect despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaring Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Ayo Adebanjo who spoke on Wednesday on Arise TV programme has, however, said that what the country currently have is “a sham that will be pulled in due course.”

Speaking on the programme, he said, “It is just the result of a bad government. A disaster that God will help us to get rid of.

“I can assure you there is no President-elect at all; it is just a sham that should be pulled in due course.

“This is a game we all see. We are all living witnesses to it. Why don’t you [INEC] follow the laws that will guide the elections?”

The 95-year-old said the people around Tinubu in their attempt to reply to the controversies and shocking revelations of their paymaster and the criticisms that trialled his controversial announcement as the winner of the presidential election, picked up the messengers and leave the messages which is the main issue.