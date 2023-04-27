2023 Elections News Top Stories

Ayo Adebanjo Insists Tinubu Is Not President-Elect

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the apex Yoruba social-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has insisted that Nigeria currently has no President-elect despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaring Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Ayo Adebanjo who spoke on Wednesday on Arise TV programme has, however, said that what the country currently have is “a sham that will be pulled in due course.”

Speaking on the programme, he said, “It is just the result of a bad government. A disaster that God will help us to get rid of.

“I can assure you there is no President-elect at all; it is just a sham that should be pulled in due course.

“This is a game we all see. We are all living witnesses to it. Why don’t you [INEC] follow the laws that will guide the elections?”

The 95-year-old said the people around Tinubu in their attempt to reply to the controversies and shocking revelations of their paymaster and the criticisms that trialled his controversial announcement as the winner of the presidential election, picked up the messengers and leave the messages which is the main issue.

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
News

IPOB warns citizens against joining Ebube Agu

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned that anyone joining the newly established South-East regional security outfit, Ebubeagu, with the intention of spying and sabotaging the Eastern Security Network (ESN) will pay with his life. The threat was contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful and obtained electronically […]
News

From Corporate America to Global Success: The Sheri Hamilton Story

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Sheri Hamilton didn’t become the COO of a $750 million empire overnight. As the daughter of a business owner, Sheri understood the inner workings of entrepreneurship from a very young age.   Thus, as she reached adulthood, Sheri quickly got to work making a name for herself in the corporate world.   Beginning at […]
News Top Stories

2023: Yakubu heads Presidential Result Collation C’ttee

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu is to chair the Committee for the Collation of the 2023 Presidential Results from the 36 states of the country and Abuja. This is in the exercise of his power as Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election. […]

Leave a Comment