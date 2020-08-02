Ayo Fasanmi to be buried on Tuesday

…as Osun sets up burial committee

The family of a leader of the Yoruba Socio- Cultural Group, Egbe Afenifere (Ilosiwaju Yoruba), Senator Ayo Fasanmi,who died last week Wednesday, has announced that the deceased will be buried in his country home in Iye-Ekiti, Ilejemeje Local Government Area, of the state on Tuesday, August 4.

One of the children of the deceased, Folabi Fasanmi, made this known in a statement on behalf of the family in Osogbo yesterday.

The statement revealed that, a commendation Service will be held in honour of the Second Republic Senator at the All Saints Church, Osogbo on Monday (tomorrow). He said that the family was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the display of appreciation and affection for the deceased.

According to him: “The family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the display of appreciation and affection for our father, a father of the nation who served humanity and God till the very end “From the downtrodden, the common man, the rich, the poor, the church of God, the political class, Afenifere, APC, National leader of APC, South West Governors, the Senate president, the vice President, the Speaker of the House of Representatitves and the President, we are indeed most grateful

“For a man that valued modesty, contentment over avaricious living, prosperity for all over wealth for few, sustenance of good governance over bad leadership, the dream of seeing a better and greater Nigeria were his very last desires” Hon Fasanmi however said that all the burial rites of the late All Progressives Congress, APC, Chieftain would be conducted in accordance with the protocols of the COVID-19 Pandemic especially the social distancing.

Meanwhile the government of Osun State has set up a committee for the burial of the Late Senator Fasanmi. The committee chaired by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Charles Akinola will liaise with the family of the late elder statesman on burial proceedings.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, ” Osun State Government has set up a burial committee that will work with the family of late Senator Ayo Fasanmi.

The committee is headed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Charles Diji Akinola. Other members of the committee are; Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, HC Finance, Dr. ‘Siji Olamiju, SA Public Health, Mr. Niyi Idowu, SA, General Administration, Governor’s Office, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, HC Information, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, CPS, Mr. Dauda Ismaila, Chief Security Officer, Mr. Diran Fasesin, Coordinating Director, General Services and Mrs. Tolu Lagbenro, SSA Programmes.

“The funeral rites will begin with a commendation service on Monday, August 3, 2020, at All Saints Cathedral Church, Balogun Agoro, Osogbo.

