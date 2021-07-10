AYO TERIBA: Place value on idle assets to generate revenue and stop borrowing

Dr. Ayo Teriba, economist and CEO of Economic Associates (EA), a former member of the National Economic Intelligence Committee has his specialties in Macroeconomics, applied econometrics, monetary economics, government budgets, growth, money, inflation, and interest rates, states, regions, global commodity prices, global equity prices, in this interview with BAMIDELE FAMOOFO said the most viable option for Nigeria to overcome its economic crisis is for the government to be transparent and accountable as it is the only way to attract the needed foreign investment.

What critical areas do we need to make reforms as a nation to ensure economic growth as suggested by the World Bank and the IMF?

I attended the meeting hosted by the World Bank on the development update on Nigeria but I did not attend the virtual meeting hosted by the IMF. So I’m familiar with the issues put on the table by the World Bank. But my observation is that there is too much talk about symptoms and very little efforts to get a convincing diagnosis. There is much talk about what the heat is, inflation, economic growth etc; these are all very superficial issues.

But you have to understand that economics is less about the ends you want to achieve but the means with which you want to achieve them. So, I see no discussion of what means should be deployed to bring desirable end about. I see lots of endless listing of the ends you want to achieve that are eluding us and I see no discussion whatever about the means that you should deploy to achieve it.

I came off with that impression about the World Bank. They are talking about the multiple windows in the exchange rate market, inflation, GDP, all of which appear superficial because we are not going to solve these problems by just talking about them.

Talking about exchange rate unification is like talking about a patient who went to the hospital to present himself to a nurse who is the lowest medical staff who can only talk about symptoms but you require more competent personnel to talk about the diagnosis and prescriptions. I think we need to get the Nigerian conversation beneath the surface. We must talk to ourselves about what Nigeria needs to do to end the negative narratives that we have come find ourselves in.

One of the things the World Bank meeting threw up was the need for policy consensus which may also be translated as the political will on the side of government to get things done to move the country forward. Would you consider that an end itself rather than a means to end?

I still maintain that much of the discussions still amount to very superficial policy postulations. I heard issues about Nigeria revenue probably being the lowest in the World. If you revenue is the lowest, your spending is likely to be the lowest. I heard issues about the deficits and the debt problem.

The recommendation made by the World Bank about resolving the revenue crisis was to look into increasing tax revenue which I think is not appropriate in the Nigerian context. Government revenue has been blighted by the Covid-19 pandemic, recession, economic dislocations or devaluation.

So, government revenue is an end itself not a means. So to suggest that government should raise tax revenue in a context in which companies who will pay the tax are no less affected than the government, forgetting that what blighted government revenue has also blighted corporate profits. It has also blighted personal income. So where is that increase tax going to come from in an economy that has suffered two recessions in four years and in per capital term has not been out of recession in five years. It is not about telling Nigeria to raise taxes; it is about looking more fundamentally about the fiscal situation.

I have read both the IMF and World Bank researches that made sensible recommendations to countries. I will quote the IMF research that they have been working on over the last three to four years about the wealth of nations. They categorically stated that “it is not only about what the government owes, it is about what the government owns.”

They said many governments don’t know what they own but the whole world knows what they owe. Nigerian government is a prime example of that because all we get to hear about is how the deficits are high, how the debts are building up and we never had to have any conversation. What does the government own? Do we know what Nigeria owns and what difference that can make to the low revenue situation we are talking about rather than saying we should be chasing elusive tax increases which we have been doing as long as I can remember? But it never increases, it keeps declining.

The distinction that I have made in the context of means and end, we also now need in the context of government policy as it relates to public finance and monetary policy to make a distinction between income statement and the balance sheet because income statement is where you talk about your revenue, taxes, profits but the balance sheet is where the assets are from which you are going to generate the revenue. That is where equity that you need to raise your finance sits. It is about time Nigeria turns to the balance sheet and now tries to re-couple income statement with the balance sheet. The income statement is drying up. Oil which used to be the major supplier of revenue in our income statement has a very bleak future. But that revenue on oil came from an asset in our balance sheet. There are more assets on that balance sheet and it is time for Nigeria to shift to that balance sheet to see more assets that can bring more revenue.

What’s your position about the clamour from the World Bank and IMF that Nigeria must do away totally with all forms of subsidy for the people?

Let us be careful. The IMF and World Bank are headquartered in Washington DC. The American government has injected trillions of US Dollars to subsidise income that has been harmed by the lockdown. The latest was a $1.9trillion injected into the economy. So, how can anybody in the aftermath of a lockdown begin to talk about subsidy withdrawal? We have seen one year in which governments around the world have injected subsidies into their economies because their people could not work to earn income and you are now talking about Nigeria removing subsidy. Even if you want to argue about subsidy removal, it remains a political decision because as long as the world lasts, governments will keep subsidizing. So, I don’t think they should be dabbling into political decisions that government makes with what resources they have. I think what economists should describe is where government will find the resources. Ni-geria has about 100 million people who are below the poverty line, so even if you take off subsidy from any item that you may choose, a sure way is to distribute the cash to them. I don’t want us to waste our time discussing about subsidy removal or not because the whole world at the moment is subsidizing their populace out of the pandemic and out of the crisis of the lockdown, trying to get their economy to rise again. Let’s debate about where Nigeria will find the money. It is not the Doctor’s business to tell you what you should do with your energy. If you report at the hospital and you are ill, the Doctor’s business is to fix your illness. Our business as economists is not to talk about the politics of what government should do about their resources but where Nigeria will find the revenue. And I do say that Nigeria’s chances of mobilizing revenue have never been good as it is at the moment and we should point the way to them. So many of Nigeria’s assets are idle and Nigeria can turn to those assets and get new revenue streams from those idle assets.

There are indications that the oil prices will keep rising as we see at the moment. What good does it hold for the nation?

Yes, the oil prices are higher than it was last year but the forecast I have seen from the World Bank still remains between $56 and $58 as average price that we would see in 2021. So the fact that it’s above $70 per barrel today does not suggest that average price will remain $70 for the year. It is more likely to be less than $60. The future of oil is bleak and the fact that oil price is $70 is not good news for Nigeria because increasingly, it is not about your export revenue that matters but your own value addition in that revenue. Nigeria’s value added in oil revenue is over one hundred percent. We rely heavily on foreign input to produce the oil and the earlier Nigeria begins to think about what it can add value to regardless of whether it is produced in Nigeria or somewhere else, the better for Nigeria. So the World is now about value added regardless of which country that value is added. Values added by Nigeria are what should matter to Nigerians. Don’t get me wrong about subsidy removal. I’m for complete deregulation of petroleum products. However, that does not stop the conversation about subsidy. The most sensible subsidy is to distribute the funds to the most vulnerable Nigerians. So, let the refined products sell at market prices all over Nigeria and target subsidies direct to the purses of the poor who you wish access to the products. That is the most efficient way to administer that subsidy. You will always have to administer subsidy but subsidizing the price of anything, I think is wrong.

Income subsidy will reduce problems and crisis and it will help government to allocate its resources more efficiently.

Could you help us identify the redundant assets which Nigeria needs to generate more revenue?

It is a lot that Nigeria has to generate additional revenue. Usually, countries have the following categories of assets. You have corporate assets which are the companies you own. There are physical assets which comprise of lands and built structures, intangible assets are for instance selling license to the GSM companies when they paid millions of dollars to us by selling nothing physical to them. There is endless number of sector that we could liberalize as we did in telecoms to generate revenue. The fourth category of assets is human assets. I will begin with corporate assets. I’m not aware of any company that the Nigerian government owns that is listed in any stock market anywhere in the world including the LNG. The thing that hurts is that the companies are just corporate assets but not financial assets. The way Saudi Arabia got around this was to list Aramco on the stock exchange. It changed from a company whose value was not known to one that is worth $2trillion and that hits the Saudi balance sheet. It is a defined fiscal situation. So, Nigerian government is encouraged to list its companies such as LNG and all the assets it owns in every other sector including oil. Let the value be added so that as we are discussing the value of our debt, we also know the value growth in corporate assets. Where ever the value of corporate assets is high enough, we can securitize them and raise liquidity for the government rather than telling the government to tax those people whose income and profits have been ruined by the recession. Your physical asset is lands and building. The best example is that of the United States who created government real estate portfolio and liberalized the space the way we did to our pension sector. They licensed auctioneers, developers and facility managers and in the process have been unlocking liquidity from the government real estate companies. The Nigerian government is rich in real estate many of them like NIPOST which has about three thousand premises around the country. The Police, the barracks that the ministry of defence sits on. Among others is the prisons which are potentially viable assets that have remained idle and undervalued. So, Nigeria will begin to look like India or China because those countries unlocked significant amount of resources from their real estate to fund the government. And when you open up real estate the way you opened the pension sector, you also create financial transactions that could turn places in Nigeria to global financial sector the way Dubai used real estate to turn that desert into a global financial centre. Nigeria needs liquidity and the only thing the world has to offer anybody now is surplus liquidity, so you have to look for ways of attracting global liquidity into idle national assets.

How can Nigerians benefit from revenue growth, given the corrupt tendencies in government?

There is no better way to achieve transparency and accountability than to approach the market. You can’t compare the level of disclosures that the market requires to the opacity that you have when the enterprise is government owned. Perhaps one reason raising equity is not popular with Nigerian owned company is transparency because for you to raise equity you have to be transparent. But for you to raise debt there is no question of transparency as long as you can provide collateral for the debt you are trying to raise. So, a situation in which the only item on the Nigerian government balance sheet that is active is debt is not good. Let the Nigerian government begin to attract equity. You and I even have to tell them to be transparent because the only way that the market will welcome you is by you being transparent and accountable.

Besides oil, what do you suggest that Nigeria should do to attract more revenue?

The conversation about refining Nigerian crude to save the money that we waste on importing refined product while we export crude. There is already a conversation about buying into a refinery that will come on board in the next one year or two as well as injecting about $1.5billion borrowed money into repairing government refinery that is moribund. The question is that the refinery on which you want to spend $1.5billion, what is it worth? A sensible thing to do is to first establish its valuation before you borrow to inject into it. At best, upon valuing it, list it on the market and let those who can invest in it to come and buy shares in it. You then allow them invest their own money as government liberalize the space for private investors who would be the ultimate answer to making sure that the refining takes place in Nigeria. However, the thing about attracting investment if you look at the countries that have succeeded in doing so (India, Brazil etc) over the past three decades, you will find out that until the government wants the money you will not make much progress. The moment the government knows that the money is real; I do think that they will do the necessary institutional reforms that will enable them to institute transparency and get the money. Brazil in 2016 created the private partnership for investments which you access on a website. Every investment opportunity available in Brazil is found there. You don’t have to travel to Brazil to find out these opportunities before you can invest. Recently the country disclosed that it raked in $70billion in one year from Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2019 as a result of this initiative. India is doing the same thing and despite battling the crisis of Covid-19, go and look at the Invest India Platform (IIP) and you would see investments rolling into the country. They don’t have to visit foreign investor and neither do foreign investors need to visit the country because everything is done online. All investment opportunities in India are listed in the website regardless which MDA, state or private sector sponsoring it. Like China and Brazil, India was reported to record increased FDI in 2020. In most other countries FDI declined because of the lockdown but in China and India it increased. Creating dynamic online platform to attract foreign investment is what Nigeria should do. We have a lot fundable projects that are not funded and we cannot continue like this. If we didn’t fund the oil investments in the sixties, we wouldn’t have had the oil revenue that we have relied on for so long. It’s about time to try and look at the other resources including real estate and fund them with global capital. It will be adding value to itself by equipping its human assets. They must be equipped with digital literacy. The countries that are gaining the most from their human capital management include again China and India. India earned $80billion from remittances recently while China did $70billion. That is the kind of returns you get from your human capital apart from the net income they earn from all over the World.

What’s your take on inflation?

We have to be careful what we make of the monthly inflation figures. Most economics variables don’t remain a straight line but tend to oscillate. You can’t interpret single point as you have to establish a trend. You can’t say because the figure the previous month is higher than this month there is something happening to inflation. No. there are random errors to explain why one month is higher than another but you should look at the trend across months. A minimum of three months before you can interpret whether inflation is increasing or reducing. In the trend is the news not the oscillation which is the noise. I will warn you that inflation in Nigeria is largely cost-push. If you heard the recent episode of devaluation, then inflation spiking is no news. The devaluation tells you that there will be pass through from exchange rate to inflation. Apart from treating the devaluation as the news, what happens as a result in no news. You must notice that since last year, we have had rows of devaluations. The exchange rate which the average Nigerian uses is the Bureau De Change (BDC) which is official because Central Bank licensed them to do business.

