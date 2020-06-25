Ayodele plans big for sports in Ekiti

Newly-appointed chairman of Ekiti State Sports Council, Isaac Ayodele, has assured sports enthusiasts in the state of good future for sports.

In a bid to further reposition sports in Ekiti State for effective delivery, the state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, approved the appointment of Ayodele as Chairman of the Sports Council.

Speaking with our correspondent, the League Management Company independent director said he would be hitting the ground running.

“It is another call to duty and all I have to do now is to hit the ground running immediately,” he said.

“I am not saying it is going to be easy, but we have to reposition sports in Ekiti State and take the state to the top in the country.

“Even though we are still on lockdown, we will have to look at all our athletes especially those in camp in preparation for the suspended National Sports Festival.

“At the moment, our athletes are at home and we have to see that they have been keeping fit even though they might not have been training the way they should.

“The government is interested in making sports vibrant again in Ekiti State and immediately we get the green light, we are going to set the ball rolling.”

