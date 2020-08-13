Ayodele promises to boost sports in Ekiti

Newly-appointed Chairman of Ekiti State Sports Council, Dr. Isaac Ayodele, has disclosed plans and mandate as he begins his reign as the custodian of sports in the Land of Honour. Speaking with newsmen in his office recently, Ayodele said that one of the mandates given to him by Governor Kayode Fayemi as Chairman of Ekiti State Sports Council was rebranding and has hit the ground running by engaging relevant bodies and organizations to achieve the target. “I don’t believe in playing small games, I play big one,” he said. “Leaders don’t play small games, they play the big one. And if your dream isn’t as high or higher than yourself, it means there is no dream.

“The Governor has done the right thing by having the mindset to make Ekiti State Sports Council a world-class. One of the major steps taken already is the re-grassing of Ekiti Stadium and working on other facilities within the stadium so that we can become a world-class. So we are committed to rebranding because we must be internally clean before we can be externally clean. “We will also be exploring means of generating funds through Public-Private Partnership, PPP to avoid going cap in hands to ask from the lean resources of the Government. “We hope to attract both national and international partners who can come over to us and share in our dream and become part of our dream.

Like this: Like Loading...