Ayokunle calls for discipline amongst Christians

The President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention and National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. (Dr) Samson Ayokunle, has identified indiscipline amongst Christians as a major problem with the church in Nigeria. He said: “The church is now in a state where lack of discipline has led to many instances of sexual immorality, gluttony, financial impropriety, laziness, court cases, etc.

“The name of the Lord is being maligned in our society today because of the way Christians are behaving. Obscene dressing and all forms of impurities are happening in our midst.”

Ayokunle, who expressed the concern at the first ever Virtual Convention of the church, lamented that some Christians could not be trusted for any noble assignment adding that there appears to be no difference between them and the unbelievers. “Money in particular has become the god of some (if not many) Christians, including church leaders!

What a shame to the church! The Lord of the church is sad concerning the state of the church. We are robbed of our powers and molested by the children of Satan because of our careless living,” he stressed. Ayokunle spoke on the theme of the Convention

‘Moving Forward: Becoming a More Disciplined Church.’ According to him, the convention’s theme is crucial to the state of the present-day church. His words: “Though we have come a long way, but if we would move from where we are presently to where we ought to be, if we would not be swept away by the wave of indiscipline and immorality that is daily tearing the fabric of our society and the world at large, we must continue to emphasize discipline in the House of God.” He continued: “It is through discipline that we would remain holy and enter the kingdom of God!

Hence this year’s Convention is a call to self-examination as individuals, family and church. It is a clarion call to be more disciplined in areas where we have shown discipline and exercise discipline in areas where we lack such.

“It is my prayer that none of us would leave this place without experiencing the touch of God and the determination to go out there and make a positive difference for Christ in this corrupt world, in the name of Jesus.

“When we embrace discipline as a Convention, we will soon discover that; where we have been crawling, we will begin to walk; where we have been walking, we will begin to run; where we have been running, we will begin to fly; and where we have been flying, we will begin to soar,” Ayokunle counselled.

