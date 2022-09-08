Ayotomiwa Elesho wins NCDMB essay competition

A second year undergraduate of Political Science Department, University of Ibadan, yesterday emerged winner of the 6th edition of NCDMB essay competition. The award and prize giving ceremony, which was held in Yenagoa, saw the 23-years-old Elesho from Ogun state carting away N1 million with a new laptop.

The second position went to Victor Sunday, a 21-year-old student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who won N700,000 with a laptop while the third position went to Doutimi Frank of Department of Mechatronics Engineering, Federal University, Otuoke, who went home with N500,000 and a laptop. The remaining ones also got a laptop each. Handing over the cheque to Elesho, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote, represented by the Manager, Corporation Communications, Esueme Dan-Kikile, thanked the ten finalists and the consultant, Mahogany 21″ Century Concept Limited, for sustaining the competition for six years now.

