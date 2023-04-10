Ayra Starr Celebrates New Achievement With Stunning Pictures

Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known by her stage name Ayra Starr has attained a new feat as her sability video hits 14 million views on YouTube.

Ayra Starr who took to her Instagram page to appreciate fans on her latest achievement thanked her die-hard followers, who she calls ‘mobstarrs’ for their support.

Sharing a stunning picture of herself, she wrote, “Thank you mobstarrs for 14million on sability video.”

The ‘Rush’ crooner released the official music video for sability on February 18, 2023, and in less than two months the video garnered 14 million views on YouTube.

Fans have also taking to her comment session to express their admiration for the gorgeous singer by swooning over her stunning pictures and sending love as she continues to progress in the music industry.

