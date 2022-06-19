Body & Soul

Ayra Starr on Spotify, COLORSxSTUDIOS’ radar

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

In recent time, Nigeria’s musical talent, Ayra Starr has been receiving worldwide recognition.

 

For this, Spotify is collaborating with COLORSxSTUDIOS to bring super star’s electrifying performance to the masses. Reflecting their mutual commitment to spotlighting hot new talents across the globe, COLORSxSTUDIOS and Spotify announced the exciting new partnership that will showcase selected African artists.

 

The artists will also be featured on the COLORSxSTUDIOS website for fans to learn about their stories and the inspiration that guides their music. Ayra Starr, a Lagosian artist has quickly become one of the most exciting voices to come out of Africa’s most populous city.

 

After sharing her eponymous debut EP in 2021 featuring standout singles such as ‘Away’ and ‘Sare’, she went on to cement her promising status by releasing her debut full-length album ‘19 & Dangerous’ later that year. Over the course of the eleven-track project, which includes contributions from the likes of Foushée and CKay, Ayra Starr showcases her musical prowess with punchy, vivid tracks like ‘Fashion Killer’ and ‘Bloody Samaritan’.

 

“It’s such an honor to be heard on COLORS and to be a Spotify RADAR artist all at once. I have watched so many COLORS videos over the years and always imagined what mine would look like, and I can certainly say I am proud of it!” says Ayra Starr. “The song ‘Ase’ is very dear to my heart and I am so excited to share it with the world. I hope it empowers people the way it empowers me,” she adds.

 

Known for its videos of rising stars performing their breakout tracks against a striking, monochromatic backdrop, COLORSxSTUDIOS is teaming up with Spotify to amplify selected up-and-coming Nigerian artists from their RADAR Africa playlist. Spotify’s RADAR Africa programme aims to support emerging artists and put them on the map by presenting them to new audiences.

 

A product of the programme, the RADAR Africa playlist is the number one spot for Spotify listeners to discover their new favourite tracks from the continent.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Between now and April, music scene will see another Alariwo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Long time singer cum broadcaster, Oluwarotimi Martins, popularly known as Alariwo of Africa has asked his fans to be a little more patient to review a new song that he will be dropping latest ending of April, 2022.   At the black carpet of Afrobeat Hall of Fame induction ceremony for legendary Afrobeat icons like […]
Body & Soul

Top 3 most expensive fruits in the world

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Yubari Melon Melons are the most expensive species of any fruit in the world. A pair of Yubari Melan was auctioned in 2014 for $26,000. At $26,000, Yubari melon is worth N12, 272, 000 million in Naira.   This melon grows in Hokkaido Island near Sapporo and is a hybrid variety of other sweet melons. […]
Body & Soul

Get into groove with Royal Blue

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Some of the Yuletide parties are gradually winding down, but there are a few events that would pop up once in a while in between getting back into work mood. Royal blue is the colour that can help get any fashionista back into the groove when needed. Royal blue is always classy and dazzling.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica