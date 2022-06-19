Ayra Starr on Spotify, COLORSxSTUDIOS’ radar

In recent time, Nigeria’s musical talent, Ayra Starr has been receiving worldwide recognition.

For this, Spotify is collaborating with COLORSxSTUDIOS to bring super star’s electrifying performance to the masses. Reflecting their mutual commitment to spotlighting hot new talents across the globe, COLORSxSTUDIOS and Spotify announced the exciting new partnership that will showcase selected African artists.

The artists will also be featured on the COLORSxSTUDIOS website for fans to learn about their stories and the inspiration that guides their music. Ayra Starr, a Lagosian artist has quickly become one of the most exciting voices to come out of Africa’s most populous city.

After sharing her eponymous debut EP in 2021 featuring standout singles such as ‘Away’ and ‘Sare’, she went on to cement her promising status by releasing her debut full-length album ‘19 & Dangerous’ later that year. Over the course of the eleven-track project, which includes contributions from the likes of Foushée and CKay, Ayra Starr showcases her musical prowess with punchy, vivid tracks like ‘Fashion Killer’ and ‘Bloody Samaritan’.

“It’s such an honor to be heard on COLORS and to be a Spotify RADAR artist all at once. I have watched so many COLORS videos over the years and always imagined what mine would look like, and I can certainly say I am proud of it!” says Ayra Starr. “The song ‘Ase’ is very dear to my heart and I am so excited to share it with the world. I hope it empowers people the way it empowers me,” she adds.

Known for its videos of rising stars performing their breakout tracks against a striking, monochromatic backdrop, COLORSxSTUDIOS is teaming up with Spotify to amplify selected up-and-coming Nigerian artists from their RADAR Africa playlist. Spotify’s RADAR Africa programme aims to support emerging artists and put them on the map by presenting them to new audiences.

A product of the programme, the RADAR Africa playlist is the number one spot for Spotify listeners to discover their new favourite tracks from the continent.

