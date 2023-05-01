Arts & Entertainments

Ayra Starr Placed On Bed Rest, Misses US Show

Award-winning singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr has been placed on bed rest and unable to perform at a show scheduled to hold on Sunday, April 30 in the United States over ill health.

The singer who was concerned about her show in the US has taken to her Instagram page to write a lengthy text on Sunday night indicating that she had been placed on bed rest and advised by the doctor to rest.

The 20-year-old singer apologized to her fans for missing the scheduled show in DC, VA, and Houston. She, however, promised to be back.

She Penned “DC, VA & Houston your girl is going through it. My doctor has advised me to slow down, hence I’m on immediate bed rest. “So sorry I couldn’t meet every one of you as planned. I’m also sorry you feel let down but I promise to be back in a special way for you when we’ll have a magical time. “I appreciate your prayers and well wishes #styvesdc #somethinginthewater #industryniteusa.”

Her fans and followers have expressed their concern for the singer and sent their good wishes, prayers, and hope for a speedy recovery.

Sabigirlfashion wrote: We all need rest from time to time. Get well soon, Ayra..

