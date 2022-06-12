Ayrubber, TikTok Nigeria’s Creator Operations Manager, celebrated in Ghana

They said: “A prophet has no honour in his country”. But all that changed when TikTok Nigeria’s Creator Operations Manager, Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, who is also

popularly known as Ayrubber, recently visited Ghana.

Until his current office, Ayrubber was an accomplished media personality in Nigeria, with years of experience on radio and television. He cut his teeth in the industry that demands so much ingenuity and creativity as an on-air personality.

The Nigerian TikTok official ruled the airwave for many years, which earned him the respect as one of the best in the industry.

The experience makes him perfectly fit and qualified for the role. The platform is one of the fastest growing social media platforms ever. It enables users to upload and share short videos from 15 seconds to one minute long.

Ayrubber has been saddled with the responsibility of managing the core essence of the platform in Nigeria; an arduous task he is living up to.

Adedoyin Samuel’s visit to Ghana, was to meet with the TikTok team in the country. It was a friendly reminder that nothing separates the unbroken spirit of the two nations. Over the years, both countries have played the brotherly role to each other.

Ayrubber has more than 370,000 followers on TikTok. He is first of all a content creator and then operations manager. This was again underscored with his visit to the country. The pictures he uploaded to his Instagram handle painted the picture of absolute fun. The videos of the visit on his Tiktok account would make anyone drool and envious.

Ayrubber is a people’s person and he attracted celebrities and important personalities to himself on the trip. The royalty treatment was deep, with every detail documented from the airport in Nigeria.

Ayrubber was presented with a customised cake, with lots of cedis and a saxophonist to serenade him. A gergeous event was also put together to officially welcome him to Ghana. Little wonder he was short of words and all he could mutter is “Thank you Ghana for the warm welcome.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...