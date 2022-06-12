Arts & Entertainments

Ayrubber, TikTok Nigeria’s Creator Operations Manager, celebrated in Ghana

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

They said: “A prophet has no honour in his country”. But all that changed when TikTok Nigeria’s Creator Operations Manager, Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, who is also
popularly known as Ayrubber, recently visited Ghana.

Until his current office, Ayrubber was an accomplished media personality in Nigeria, with years of experience on radio and television. He cut his teeth in the industry that demands so much ingenuity and creativity as an on-air personality.

The Nigerian TikTok official ruled the airwave for many years, which earned him the respect as one of the best in the industry.

The experience makes him perfectly fit and qualified for the role. The platform is one of the fastest growing social media platforms ever. It enables users to upload and share short videos from 15 seconds to one minute long.

Ayrubber has been saddled with the responsibility of managing the core  essence of the platform in Nigeria; an arduous task he is living up to.

Adedoyin Samuel’s visit to Ghana, was to meet with the TikTok team in the country. It was a friendly reminder that nothing separates the unbroken spirit of the two nations. Over the years, both countries have played the brotherly role to each other.

Ayrubber has more than 370,000 followers on TikTok. He is first of all a content creator and then operations manager. This was again underscored with his visit to the country. The pictures he uploaded to his Instagram handle painted the picture of absolute fun. The videos of the visit on his Tiktok account would make anyone drool and envious.

Ayrubber is a people’s person and he attracted celebrities and important personalities to himself on the trip. The royalty treatment was deep, with every detail documented from the airport in Nigeria.

Ayrubber was presented with a customised cake, with lots of cedis and a saxophonist to serenade him. A gergeous event was also put together to officially welcome him to Ghana. Little wonder he was short of words and all he could mutter is “Thank you Ghana for the warm welcome.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Emeka Nwagbaraocha: It’s amazing being on ‘Rattle Snake’ set with Ramsey Nouah

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian creative and talented actor, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, is known for movies such as ‘Kasala’ (2018), ‘Zena’ (2019), ‘MTV Shuga’ (2013) and Rattle Snake (2020) among others. Popularly known as, ‘Boy OnFire’, he narrates the hard times of yearning to become an actor and more in this interview. Excerpts…             What […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’: Day of reckoning for Laycon, Dorathy, Trikytee, Ozo

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

On Sunday September 20, 2020 two of the seven Housemates remaining in the Big Brother House season 5 will have to bow out according to popular votes. Of the seven remaining, four are up for eviction, namely; Laycon, Dorathy, Trikytee and Ozo. Biggie always has a surprise in store for the housemates and viewers and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Orijin Champions reinvention at Fuji: A Opera’s Fuji Vibrations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

.as Kollington Ayinla, Saheed Osupa, others thrill fuji lovers Orijin, in its signature style of blending the old with the new, partnered Fuji: A Opera for a series of fuji-themed experience; including a digital artwork exhibition titled #OrijinalFujiIsArt and Fuji Vibrations – a platform for blending fuji music styles with other genres of music in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica