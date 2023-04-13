Arts & Entertainments

AY’s wife, Mabel, slams critics

Mabel, the wife of popular stand-up comedian, Ayo Makun, known by stage AY, has aimed a thinly-veiled dig at critics. She took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share what appeared to be a cryptic response to the ongoing drama between her husband and his colleagues. AY, Basketmouth, and Bovi have been in the public eye in recent weeks over their friendship.

The trio are among the most popular stand-up comedians in Nigeria. But AY and Basketmouth appeared to be at loggerheads over an unresolved issue. In a recent interview, AY said his yearslong rift with Basketmouth started over money he is yet to receive for a show he anchored for him. Responding to AY, Basketmouth described his colleague’s account of the incident as “lies”. He added that they were never friends and don’t have a picture together. In the cryptic post, Mabel referred to critics — without mentioning names — as “wizards that are gathering against them during the day.”

In another post, she said, “their plans are not going as they had wanted.” Mabel added that they are “frustrated and cannot hide it anymore.” She wrote: “I realised a long time ago that wizards do not only gather at night but during the day as well. They will call it pride but protect your space.

